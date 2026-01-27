MyNetDiary Launches Premium Plus Tier with AI Coach and New AI-Powered Tools

New subscription adds conversational coaching and smart features to a 4.7-star calorie tracking app trusted by millions

BOCA RATON, Fla., Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MyNetDiary, a nutrition tracking and weight-management platform serving users since 2008, today announced the launch of Premium Plus, a subscription tier that adds AI-powered coaching and smart tools to its iOS and Android calorie counter apps. The same AI engine also powers PlateAI, MyNetDiary's standalone AI-first diet app.

MyNetDiary Premium Plus and PlateAI

The centerpiece is AI Coach, a conversational diet assistant that knows each user's goals, food diary, and progress. It offers daily guidance, helps troubleshoot weight loss plateaus and cravings, and provides practical strategies for real-life situations like busy schedules or dining out. While many calorie tracking apps have added AI-powered photo logging in recent years, few offer this type of personalized, ongoing coaching—making AI Coach a distinctive addition to MyNetDiary's platform.

Premium Plus also introduces tools that reduce manual effort: AI Suggest Meals analyzes what's already logged and recommends foods that fit remaining calorie and macro targets; AI Restaurant Menu Scan lets users photograph or paste a menu to see personalized recommendations with estimated nutrition; and AI Voice Logging converts spoken meal descriptions into structured food diary entries.

"We introduced AI Meal Scan in 2024 to make food logging as easy as snapping a photo. Premium Plus takes that further—AI that not only sees what you eat, but understands your goals and helps you make better decisions without requiring more effort," said Sergey Oreshko, CEO of MyNetDiary.

What's Included in Premium Plus

Premium Plus includes all existing Premium features, plus:

AI Coach – A personal diet coach offering daily guidance, encouragement, and problem-solving based on the user's actual food diary and goals

– A personal diet coach offering daily guidance, encouragement, and problem-solving based on the user's actual food diary and goals AI Suggest Meals – Meal recommendations that fit remaining daily calorie and macro targets

– Meal recommendations that fit remaining daily calorie and macro targets AI Restaurant Menu Scan – Menu analysis with highlighted choices aligned to the user's nutrition plan

– Menu analysis with highlighted choices aligned to the user's nutrition plan AI Voice Logging – Speak meals naturally; AI converts them to structured diary entries

PlateAI: A Standalone AI-First Diet App

The same AI engine powers PlateAI, MyNetDiary's AI-first diet app. PlateAI combines AI-powered food logging—via text, photos, and voice—with personalized AI coaching, all in a streamlined interface built for users who want less manual tracking.

Availability and Pricing

MyNetDiary Premium Plus is available now as an in-app upgrade on iOS and Android. PlateAI is available as a separate download on the App Store and Google Play. Details and pricing are available at www.plateai.com website.

About MyNetDiary

Founded in 2005, MyNetDiary is a calorie counting and nutrition tracking app known for its comprehensive food database, fast logging tools, and detailed nutrient analysis. The platform helps millions of users worldwide lose weight and reach their health goals through food logging, personalized insights, and AI-powered coaching. Learn more at www.mynetdiary.com.

