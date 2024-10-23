MYNEXTSEASON RELEASES NEW BOOK, REVEALING YOUR NEXT SEASON

— Global Leaders Share Insights on Transitioning from Careers to Purposeful Retirement —

CHARLOTTE, N.C. , Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of its ten-year anniversary, MyNextSeason proudly announces the release of Revealing Your Next Season. This highly anticipated book explores the journeys of leaders transitioning from high-powered careers to meaningful "next seasons" of life, featuring stories from:

Leanne Caret – Former President & CEO, Boeing Defense, Space & Security

– Former President & CEO, Boeing Defense, Space & Security Alan Kelly – Former Corporate Vice President, ExxonMobil

– Former Corporate Vice President, ExxonMobil Peter Lichtenthal – Former Global Brand President, The Estée Lauder Group

"Many spend decades planning financially but little time considering how to create a fulfilling life beyond retirement." -Leslie Braksick

Revealing Your Next Season is available on Amazon today.

Co-authored by Dr. Leslie Braksick and Mark Linsz, the book recognizes a crucial but often overlooked challenge: while leaders excel at anticipating future business trends, many neglect planning for a personally fulfilling life beyond retirement.

Revealing Your Next Season offers candid, real-world advice based on the authors' thousands of interactions with executives who have navigated these transitions. It provides authentic insights, helping readers design rewarding, purposeful next seasons.

"One of the greatest transitions leaders will face in their adult lives is retirement," said Braksick. "Most people will spend decades planning for how they will manage this transition financially, but very little time considering how they can create a fulfilling life beyond retirement. Revealing Your Next Season helps aid in this void by offering advice on how to transition from an intense career to a fulfilling and rewarding next season."

Linsz added: "No matter how successful you have been in your career, advice from those who walked the path before you will powerfully help you craft your vibrant Next Season."

The book has received endorsements from numerous global executives, including:

Trevor Fetter , Senior Lecturer, Henry B. Arthur Fellow, Harvard Business School; Lead Independent Director, The Hartford Financial Services Group; Former Chairman/CEO, Tenet Healthcare Corporation and Board of Fellows, Stanford Medicine

, Senior Lecturer, Henry B. Arthur Fellow, Harvard Business School; Lead Independent Director, The Hartford Financial Services Group; Former Chairman/CEO, Tenet Healthcare Corporation and Board of Fellows, Vicki Henn , EVP and CHRO, The PNC Financial Services Group

, EVP and CHRO, The PNC Financial Services Group AP Mery, Former Head of HR, GE Corporate

Revealing Your Next Season is available in digital and hard copy formats on Amazon.

About MYNEXTSEASON

Founded in 2014 by Dr. Leslie Braksick and Mark Linsz, MYNEXTSEASON supports retiring leaders in their transitions from productivity-driven careers to lives centered around purpose. The company works with Chief Human Resource Officers to design personalized transition programs and matches leaders with personal advisors—experienced professionals who have successfully navigated similar transitions.

For more information, visit mynextseason.com

