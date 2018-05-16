myNEXUS® Achieves HITRUST CSF® Certification

myNEXUS joins a prestigious group of HITRUST-certified organizations that advocate for healthcare data security, privacy, and regulatory standards. To reach CSF certification, myNEXUS demonstrated the capability to safeguard protected health information while reducing risk and cost for customers. The HITRUST CSF status validates that myNEXUS has met HIPAA and HITECH standards, while safeguarding compliance against a complex list of regulatory requirements.

McArthur VanOsdale, CEO of myNEXUS, says of the achievement, "I have always been proud of our organizational commitment to information security and compliance. With our HITRUST certification, the bar is now elevated. The acknowledgement from HITRUST will complement our focus on innovation and continue to ensure we remain a trusted resource for our customers."

myNEXUS continues to mitigate risk in third party privacy, security, and compliance which will further enable the scaling efforts of a rapidly growing company. "Our mission to transform health delivery for the people we serve was at the forefront as we began the HITRUST certification process," said VanOsdale. "Achieving this exciting distinction reinforces our mission to promote the advancement of care under the highest possible security standards."

"Our continued pursuit to be the leader in healthcare transformation is evident with myNEXUS' HITRUST Certification," said Senator Bill Frist, Board Member at myNEXUS. "This recognition exemplifies the organization's desire to champion patient protection efforts, and I am proud to be a part of that work."

HITRUST CSF certification incorporates existing, globally recognized standards such as HIPAA, NIST, ISO, PCI, FTC Red Flag, COBIT and JCAHO Information Management Standards, and criteria are reviewed on an annual basis to integrate changes in industry regulations and standards.

myNEXUS, which was launched in 2014 and fueled through a private equity-backed partnership with WindRose Health Investors, has rapidly expanded its footprint by collaborating with many of the nation's largest health insurers. The company has been a pioneer at lowering total cost of care while improving quality outcomes in the Post-Acute and Home-Based service arena. myNEXUS was most recently recognized by The Brookings Institution for transforming healthcare through innovative care delivery models. For more information regarding myNEXUS and its service offerings, please visit www.mynexuscare.com.

