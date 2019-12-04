myNEXUS Announces Leadership Transition

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- myNEXUS, a technology-driven care and benefit management platform, today announced Co-founder McArthur VanOsdale plans to step away from his day-to-day responsibilities as chief executive officer but will remain a member of the company's board of directors. Juan Vallarino, a former HCA executive who has served on the myNEXUS board of directors for the past three years, will assume the role of CEO.

The transition comes as the company enters its sixth year of operations and continues a period of significant and sustained growth. The 400-person care management company partners with insurance companies and home-based healthcare providers to deliver cost-effective services that reduce risk, promote independence and improve quality of life for more than 1.25 million members.

"Over the past five years, we have built myNEXUS into one of the fastest growing innovators in healthcare – driving change and allowing thousands of individuals to live healthier lives in their homes. I'm proud to say that myNEXUS is now a mature company with a strong leadership team and solid systems in place," said VanOsdale. "As the company begins this next chapter, it is time for me to embrace new challenges as well. I have always considered myself an entrepreneur and, while I look forward to new ventures, I could not be prouder of the dynamic team at myNEXUS and all that we have accomplished together."

As vice-chairman of the myNEXUS board and a 30-year healthcare veteran, Juan Vallarino brings a deep understanding of the company's model and operations. He previously spent 21 years with HCA, most recently serving as senior vice president of employer and payer engagement with responsibility for more than $30 billion in net revenue. During his tenure with HCA, he held positions in Government Programs Compliance, Home Health Services and Physician Management Services. Prior to HCA, Mr. Vallarino served as Senior Vice President of Development for FPA Medical Management.

In addition to Vallarino, the company will continue to be guided by Co-founder and Executive Chairman John W. "Wally" Dant and President/Chief Operating Officer Matthew Chance.

"We are deeply grateful for McArthur's strong vision and purposeful leadership over the past five years," said Oliver T. Moses, managing partner of WindRose Health Investors and a member of the myNEXUS board of directors. "As myNEXUS enters a new phase of growth, we look forward to working closely with Juan and the entire leadership team to continue transforming the delivery of care in the rapidly evolving post-acute care market."

About myNEXUS, Inc.

myNEXUS, which was launched in 2014 and fueled through a private equity-backed partnership with WindRose Health Investors, has rapidly expanded its footprint by collaborating with many of the nation's largest health insurers. The company has been a pioneer at lowering total cost of care while improving quality outcomes in the Post-Acute and Home-Based service arena. myNEXUS was most recently recognized by The Brookings Institution for transforming healthcare through innovative care delivery models. For more information regarding myNEXUS and its service offerings, please visit www.mynexuscare.com.

