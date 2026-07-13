Mynoo Maryel's The Flourishing Code! Becomes No. 1 Bestseller Across 13 Categories in Four Countries

As the world searches for answers to rising anxiety, burnout, and loneliness, an internationally bestselling author offers a practical blueprint for human flourishing.

CHIANG MAI, Thailand, July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At a time when stress, burnout, anxiety, and disconnection are affecting people worldwide, The Flourishing Code! by internationally bestselling author, leadership visionary, and FLOW Founder Mynoo Maryel has become a No. 1 bestseller across 13 categories in the United States, Canada, Australia, and the United Kingdom.

Mynoo Maryel

More than another personal development book, The Flourishing Code! presents 121 codes that empower readers to move beyond achievement into lives of greater joy, vitality, wellbeing, purpose, meaningful relationships, and lasting contribution.

Drawing on decades of global leadership research, Maryel introduces a profound idea: every individual possesses a unique Flourishing Code that unlocks extraordinary potential and enables people not merely to succeed but to truly flourish.

"The world has mastered the pursuit of success, yet millions have forgotten how to flourish," said Maryel. "I wrote The Flourishing Code! to help people reconnect with their deepest wisdom, awaken their aliveness, and consciously create lives filled with joy, purpose, grace, and contribution. Every person already carries their own master code for flourishing. My hope is that this book helps them discover it."

The book expands the philosophy behind FLOW – Flourishing Leaders of the World, the international movement founded by Maryel to develop leaders who elevate individuals, organisations, and communities through dignity-driven leadership, practical wisdom, and human flourishing.

As conversations around mental wellbeing, purposeful leadership, and the future of work accelerate globally, The Flourishing Code! offers a timely, practical roadmap for individuals and organisations seeking sustainable success through human flourishing.

The bestselling book joins Maryel's acclaimed titles, including FLOW: The New Leadership Paradigm, Anxiety to Awesomeness, Unstoppable, BE: Have, and The BE Book.

The Flourishing Code! is available worldwide in Kindle, paperback, and hardcover editions through Amazon- https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0D9FM7NPQ

About Mynoo Maryel

Mynoo Maryel is an internationally bestselling author, leadership visionary, researcher, and founder of FLOW – Flourishing Leaders of the World. Through her books, immersive experiences, and transformational frameworks, she equips leaders, entrepreneurs, educators, and changemakers to transform anxiety into awesomeness, success into flourishing, and potential into extraordinary impact. Her mission is to help people live flourishing lives and create a flourishing world.

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SOURCE FLOW - Flourishing Leaders of the World