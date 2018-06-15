MyNorth Media & Traverse Magazine Joining Forces With Blarney Stone Broadcasting to Bring Lick the Plate to Northern Michigan Radio

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., June 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- MyNorth.com, Traverse Magazine and Blarney Stone Broadcasting have reached a joint marketing and distribution agreement that brings Lick the Plate to 97.5 WKLZ, 98.9 WKLZ, 100.3 WQON, 94.3 WFCX and 92.5 WFDX, airing Monday – Friday during the Afternoon Drive (3PM–7PM) and repeated in the Evenings along with its current distribution on MyNorth.com.

Lick the Plate, MyNorth Media & Traverse Magazine join forces with Blarney Stone Broadcasting to bring Lick the Plate to Northern Michigan Radio Lick the Plate producer and host David Boylan

In addition, the show will be distributed in podcast format via digital and social media channels on all 3-station brands. The 5 episodes that air Monday – Friday will be complemented by longer format bonus content in podcast format on MyNorth.com. The expanded distribution will give Lick the Plate coverage throughout Northern Michigan in addition to its Southeast Michigan and Ontario footprint on 93.9 The River.

Blarney Stone Broadcasting President/CEO Sheryl Coyne had been looking to source new content that features the exploding Northern Michigan culinary scene when Christopher Hunt, Director of Sales at MyNorth & Traverse, Northern Michigan's Magazine approached her about a joint marketing and distribution agreement to spread Lick the Plate across multiple platforms. She had this to say about the collaboration. "We were big fans of Lick the Plate and when Chris approached us with this we jumped at the opportunity. With our multi-platform distribution and our combined audiences, the show is going to be a dominant force and go-to resource for Northern Michigan foodies and the advertisers that want to reach them." Christopher Hunt added, "This is definitely one of those win-win scenarios for all of our brands. Combined, we will have a fully integrated distribution strategy for Lick the Plate that covers digital, print and broadcast and our advertisers are going to eat up that mix so to speak. It will enable them to reach the highly desirable audience that Lick the Plate attracts through multiple channels and that is the value I sought to provide when I approached Sheryl with this idea."

Lick the Plate host David Boylan was equally enthusiastic, "This is an incredible opportunity for me to expand the reach of the show in Northern Michigan. The culinary scene extends throughout the Northern half of the state and the talent driving it is incredible. This is also going to be a huge bonus for my guests who will now have a much larger audience listening in on their story."

Lick the Plate also airs on 93.9 The River in Detroit and Windsor and can be found in Edible San Diego and The Coast News in Encinitas, California.

About Lick the Plate

Lick the Plate has interviewed over 700 chefs, restaurateurs, growers, brewers and culinary personalities over the past 10 years as a column in the Coast News in Encinitas, California, radio show on 102.1 KPRI in San Diego, California, 93.9 The River in Detroit, the Entercom group of stations in San Diego that include KSON, FM94/9 and Sunny98.1 and now on MyNorth.com. Its unique format allows the radio audience to really get to know the culinary talent behind their favorite restaurants. More at www.lick-the-plate.com

About MyNorth & Traverse, Northern Michigan's Magazine

MyNorth Media, founded as Prism Publications Inc. more than 36 years ago by Deborah Wyatt Fellows, publishes Traverse, Northern Michigan's Magazine, Northern Home & Cottage, MyNorth Vacation Guide and MyNorth Wedding, in addition to several other print and online publications. It also produces MyNorth.com, the online home of Traverse Magazine, ShopMyNorth.com and MyNorthTickets.com, Northern Michigan's ticket source. Traverse Magazine has been covering food since its first issue and prints a sought-after restaurant directory in every issue and online, and its free email newsletter, Food & Drink, reaches more than 70,000 inboxes. More at MyNorth.com or call 231.941.8174

About Blarney Stone Broadcasting: Blarney Stone Broadcasting, Inc., the 2017 SBDC Small Business of the Year for SE Michigan is co-owned by Sheryl and Jerry Coyne and operates: FM100.3, WQON, The Only Place for Rock & Roll (Detroit Lions, University of Michigan Football and Grayling Viking Football and Basketball); FM101.1, WGRY, Your Sports Talk Station (CBS Sports Talk, Detroit Tigers, Detroit Red Wings, Detroit Pistons and University of Michigan Basketball); AM1230, WMQU, the Catholic Light for Northern Michigan leased to Baraga Broadcasting. Blarney Stone Broadcasting assumed ownership of the stations based in Grayling on Oct. 2, 2012. Blarney Stone Broadcasting is currently operating a Local Market Agreement (LMA) with Northern Broadcast, Inc., which includes KLT The Rock Station (97.5 WKLT / 98.9 WKLZ); Music Radio The Fox FM (94.3 WFCX / 92.5 WFDX); ESPN Up North Radio (105.5 WSRJ / 106.7 WSRT). In addition to the strong on-air radio brands, they deliver robust content on-line at wklt.com, q100-fm.com, 943thefoxfm.com and espnupnorth.com.

