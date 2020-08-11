Myocardial Solutions Announces Strategic Partnership with United Imaging, Bringing Rapid Cardiac MR Imaging to Unmet Cancer Care and Cardiology Markets

Dr. Rafael Rivero, M.D., Global Head of Medical Affairs at MSI, said: "The importance of MyoStrain cannot be understated because of the test's immense clinical value and ability to quantify intramyocardial dysfunction across 48 segments of the heart. In a six-heartbeat MRI scan, MyoStrain arms physicians with novel clinical information about a patient's heart health."

Dr. Rivero continued, "MyoStrain provides a new, proactive window of opportunity for early identification of cardiac dysfunction and mitigation through individualized treatment strategies. MyoStrain bridges an unmet clinical gap between cardiology and oncology, moving cardiology towards a more patient-centric and preventative-focused approach."

Peter Gaccione, President of MSI, stated: "This is an exciting partnership on the precipice of developing new rapid imaging markets in cancer care and cardiology. We believe MyoStrain expands the cancer and cardiology care continuum, opening new markets potentially larger than radiology. MyoStrain also offers new market growth opportunities for MR imaging. United Imaging and MSI will be offering a complete cardiac and cancer solutions package including financing, installations, education, training and certification. Our initial market focus will be to provide dedicated United Imaging cardiac MR scanners with MyoStrain software to cancer centers."

Abram Voorhees, Vice President of Magnetic Resonance in the U.S. for United Imaging, stated: "The key to cardiac and cancer adoption is a focused commitment to cardiology by combining the use of rapid, easy and accurate MyoStrain testing with robust MR technology, inventory availability, and a dedicated, coordinated sales effort."

Together, United Imaging and MSI will initially focus in the cancer care and cardio-oncology markets, which is estimated to be a $2.8 billion annual testing market, to holistically improve cancer care by combining oncology and cardiology care. Target customers will be cancer center chains and large hospitals with a significant cancer focus. Cancer treatment is a highly competitive market, and the United Imaging-MSI solution offers a cancer treatment care differentiator to allow physicians to protect the heart during and after cancer treatment. MyoStrain is the first diagnostic tool that enables physicians to predict and detect the effects of cardiotoxicity early to manage cardio-protective therapy and optimize individual care.

The new partnership between United Imaging and MSI marks the first commercial availability of transformative cardiac and cancer testing for clinical use in the United States. Further information about United Imaging's premarket clearance for MyoStrain is provided here.

About Myocardial Solutions, Inc.

Myocardial Solutions, Inc. (MSI) is a medical technology company working to transform the cardiac and cancer care continuum. Leveraging more than 400 publications in clinical research and development, MSI's proprietary technology, MyoStrain®, is a 10-minute, non-invasive heart function test providing physicians with sensitive diagnostic markers to support the early assessment and individualized treatment of heart dysfunction. MyoStrain has received FDA-510(k) pre-market clearance, CE-mark certification, and is commercially available in the United States and Europe.

To learn more about MyoStrain, visit myocardialsolutions.com or connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter @myocardialsoln.

