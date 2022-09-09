Myoglobin Market to record USD 99.2 Mn growth -- Driven by usage of myoglobin as a biomarker for the diagnosis of ACS and muscle injuries

Vendors need to continuously innovate their offerings and build capabilities with less service differentiation. This enables vendors to compete with larger players more effectively, intensifying competition in the market. The increasing regulatory standards and high capital requirements for setting up new production facilities ensure that the threat of emerging players in the market is low. Thus, the global myoglobin market is expected to witness moderate competition during the forecast period.

The report identifies Abbott Laboratories, BBI Solutions, Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., bioMerieux SA, Boditech Med Inc., Danaher Corp., DiaSys Diagnostic Systems GmbH, F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., General Atomics, HORIBA Ltd., Merck KGaA, OriGene Technologies Inc., Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., Randox Laboratories Ltd., Scripps Laboratories Inc., Siemens Healthineers AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Tosoh Corp. as some of the major market participants.

The usage of myoglobin as a biomarker for the diagnosis of ACS and muscle will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Request Sample Report Here

Myoglobin Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Type

Animal Myoglobin



Human Myoglobin

The market growth in the animal myoglobin segment will be significant over the forecast period. The segment is driven by the availability of a range of animal myoglobin products.

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



Rest Of World (ROW)

North America will emerge as the major market, occupying 40% of the global market share. Factors such as the well-established biotechnology industry in the US and the growing investments in the research and development (R&D) of cardiac biomarkers drive the growth of the regional market. The report also covers the following areas:

Myoglobin Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist myoglobin market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the myoglobin market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the myoglobin market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of myoglobin market vendors

Related Reports:

Myoglobin Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.1% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 99.2 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.1 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 40% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Abbott Laboratories, BBI Solutions, Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., bioMerieux SA, Boditech Med Inc., Danaher Corp., DiaSys Diagnostic Systems GmbH, F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., General Atomics, HORIBA Ltd., Merck KGaA, OriGene Technologies Inc., Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., Randox Laboratories Ltd., Scripps Laboratories Inc., Siemens Healthineers AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Tosoh Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Type

5.3 Animal myoglobin - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Animal myoglobin - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Animal myoglobin - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Animal myoglobin - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Animal myoglobin - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Human myoglobin - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Human myoglobin - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Human myoglobin - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Human myoglobin - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Human myoglobin - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 74: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 75: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 76: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 78: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 79: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 80: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 81: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 82: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 83: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 84: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Abbott Laboratories

Exhibit 85: Abbott Laboratories - Overview



Exhibit 86: Abbott Laboratories - Business segments



Exhibit 87: Abbott Laboratories - Key news



Exhibit 88: Abbott Laboratories - Key offerings



Exhibit 89: Abbott Laboratories - Segment focus

10.4 Bio Rad Laboratories Inc.

Exhibit 90: Bio Rad Laboratories Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 91: Bio Rad Laboratories Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 92: Bio Rad Laboratories Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 93: Bio Rad Laboratories Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 94: Bio Rad Laboratories Inc. - Segment focus

10.5 F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.

Exhibit 95: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 96: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 97: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 98: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 99: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Segment focus

10.6 Merck KGaA

Exhibit 100: Merck KGaA - Overview



Exhibit 101: Merck KGaA - Business segments



Exhibit 102: Merck KGaA - Key news



Exhibit 103: Merck KGaA - Key offerings



Exhibit 104: Merck KGaA - Segment focus

10.7 OriGene Technologies Inc.

Exhibit 105: OriGene Technologies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 106: OriGene Technologies Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 107: OriGene Technologies Inc. - Key offerings

10.8 PerkinElmer Inc.

Exhibit 108: PerkinElmer Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 109: PerkinElmer Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 110: PerkinElmer Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 111: PerkinElmer Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 112: PerkinElmer Inc. - Segment focus

10.9 Randox Laboratories Ltd.

Exhibit 113: Randox Laboratories Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 114: Randox Laboratories Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 115: Randox Laboratories Ltd. - Key offerings

10.10 Scripps Laboratories Inc.

Exhibit 116: Scripps Laboratories Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 117: Scripps Laboratories Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 118: Scripps Laboratories Inc. - Key offerings

10.11 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Exhibit 119: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 120: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 121: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 122: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 123: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Segment focus

10.12 Tosoh Corp.

Exhibit 124: Tosoh Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 125: Tosoh Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 126: Tosoh Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 127: Tosoh Corp. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 128: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 129: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 130: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 131: Research methodology



Exhibit 132: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 133: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 134: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio