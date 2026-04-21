MyOme Strengthens Board with Appointment of Two Healthcare Leaders

MENLO PARK, Calif., April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MyOme, a leading genomics innovation and risk modeling company, today announced the appointment of Sam Roosz and Dr. Ravi Thadhani to its Board of Directors. The two executives bring deep expertise spanning healthcare technology, data portability, clinical trials, population health, and regulatory strategy — strengthening MyOme's position as it expands its AI-powered whole-genome healthcare platform.

Sam Roosz is Co-Founder and CEO of Crescendo Health, where he is building a patient-centered platform that enables individuals to securely contribute their complete health history to medical research, and was previously Co-Founder of Datavant, where he helped build the nation's largest health data ecosystem — enabling secure data linkage across providers, researchers, and public agencies. His track record in enterprise partnerships and high-growth execution will guide MyOme as it scales whole-genome solutions across health systems, life sciences, employers, and population health networks.

"MyOme is unlocking the clinical value of the whole genome and multianalyte analysis in a way that is actionable for patients and providers. Delivering integrated, validated genomic insights at population scale has the potential to fundamentally reshape how healthcare is delivered. I'm excited to support the company's next phase of growth." - Sam Roosz

Dr. Ravi Thadhani, Executive Vice President of Clinical Affairs and Chief Medical Officer at Cedars-Sinai, is a nationally recognized leader with more than 30 years of experience spanning academic medicine, clinical operations, and regulatory strategy. He has held senior leadership roles at Emory University, Harvard Medical School and Mass General Brigham, and brings extensive firsthand experience on data safety monitoring and guiding diagnostics through FDA approval pathways — directly aligned with MyOme's evidence-building and commercialization strategy.

"Whole-genome–powered insights represent one of the most meaningful opportunities to transform how disease is understood, diagnosed, and managed. MyOme's integrated approach — combining monogenic and polygenic insights with strong clinical evidence and regulatory rigor — positions the company to drive significant impact across the healthcare system."- Dr. Thadhani

Matt Rabinowitz, PhD, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of MyOme, emphasized the importance of the newly appointed board members. "Sam has scaled influential health-data platforms, and Ravi has led major clinical organizations while guiding innovative diagnostics through FDA pathways. Their combined expertise will be invaluable as whole-genome and multiomic intelligence becomes foundational to modern medicine."

MyOme's whole-genome platform uses advanced AI and integrated risk modeling to deliver actionable genomic insights across clinical care and research applications — spanning cardiometabolic, liver, kidney, cognitive disease, oncology, rare conditions, pharmacogenomics and beyond.

Sam Roosz

Sam Roosz is co-founder and CEO of Crescendo Health, a healthcare technology company that provides the life sciences industry with comprehensive insights into the real-world health outcomes of consenting research participants. Sam previously co-founded and served as GM of Life Sciences at Datavant, the leading provider of de-identification and linking solutions for health data. Sam received a degree in Molecular and Cellular Biology from Harvard and holds an MBA from the Stanford Graduate School of Business.

Dr. Thadani

Ravi Thadhani, MD, MPH, has more than 30 years of experience as a general and specialized internal medicine physician, a clinical and translational investigator, and a leader in life sciences, healthcare, and academia. He is the author or co-author of more than 300 published scientific manuscripts and has received several awards including the John P. Peters Award from the American Society of Nephrology. He has extensive regulatory experience having served on the FDA's Cardiovascular and Renal Drugs Advisory Board for many years. In 2025 he was elected into the National Academy of Medicine.

He is the former executive vice president for health affairs of Emory University, overseeing a large hospital system and schools of medicine, nursing, and public health. Previously, Dr. Thadhani was a professor at Harvard Medical School and Chief Academic Officer and Dean for Faculty Affairs at Mass General Brigham.. He was formerly the chief of nephrology at Massachusetts General Hospital, served on the board of the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard University and was Chair of the National Kidney Foundation Clinical Research Committee. He also served as chair of multiple NIH trial Data Safety Monitoring Boards and was a member of the FDA Cardiovascular and Renal Drugs Advisory Committee.

Dr. Thadhani earned his Doctor of Medicine degree from the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine, his Master of Public Health degree from the Havard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, and his bachelor's degree from the University of Notre Dame. He also received a certificate of business leadership at the Graduate School of Business at Stanford.

About MyOme

MyOme is a clinical whole genome analysis company helping families understand their risk for diseases. As a leader in polygenic and AI-based integrative risk modeling, MyOme leverages the power of the whole genome and clinical data for a lifetime of meaningful and actionable insights. These capabilities can dramatically reduce healthcare costs and improve outcomes by catching disease earlier and taking steps to delay or stop their onset. Certified under the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) and certified by the College of American Pathologists (CAP), MyOme is based in Menlo Park, California.

SOURCE MyOme, Inc