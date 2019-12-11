Myonaz Announces Worldwide Launch of Patent-Pending Four-in-One Pro Omni Thermal: Ceramic Space Heater, Wind Fan, Reading Light and USB Port Charger

NEWARK, Del., Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Myonaz ( https://amzn.to/36kvPKk ) recently announced it had launched its newest patent-pending gadget intended to serve multiple functions in a variety of environments. The Myonaz Pro Omni Thermal offers fast USB charging, safe and efficient heating, a warm or natural cool-wind fan with oscillation, and an LED circle design that allows for ambient reading light. The Omni Thermal is now available for purchase on Amazon.

Color options: Black and White Enjoy Moves with Heater, Light and phone Charging

"We're always looking to provide unique and highly useful products for our customers," said Patrick Kingston. "Many of our clients are busy professionals, or on-the-go sports fans who appreciate a thrifty design that solves multiple problems at once. That's why we're so happy to introduce the Omni Thermal. It's such an exciting product, and it does so much — all at a great price point."

Myonaz Pro Omni Thermal: Features

The world's first four-in-one Omni Thermal is intended to be a portable comfortability device that saves space by replacing multiple separate devices. The Omni Thermal provides adjustable light for a variety of uses, heat on a cold day, a 150-degree oscillating fan that uses warmed or natural air, and a quick-charge USB 3A port for digital devices.

Portable Heater: With a sleek design, the portable heater utilizes Omni Thermal tech that allows the ceramic radiator to circulate warmth in two settings as it moves from side to side. The Omni Thermal needs only three seconds to heat, is safe and energy efficient, comes complete with overheating and voltage protection and does not use open flames or consume oxygen.

With a sleek design, the portable heater utilizes Omni Thermal tech that allows the ceramic radiator to circulate warmth in two settings as it moves from side to side. The Omni Thermal needs only three seconds to heat, is safe and energy efficient, comes complete with overheating and voltage protection and does not use open flames or consume oxygen. Oscillating All-Season Fan: Doubling as a cooling device or heat dispersing mechanism, the oscillating fan serves two different, though related functions. While warming, the gentle wide-angle fan distributes the heat evenly to where it is needed. This is perfect for drafty, cool office spaces, or as a way to cuddle up anywhere with a little extra warmth. The relatively quiet fan — whisper-soft at only 45DB — can also be used without the heater function, to bring a naturally cool breeze into personal spaces when needed.

Doubling as a cooling device or heat dispersing mechanism, the oscillating fan serves two different, though related functions. While warming, the gentle wide-angle fan distributes the heat evenly to where it is needed. This is perfect for drafty, cool office spaces, or as a way to cuddle up anywhere with a little extra warmth. The relatively quiet fan — whisper-soft at only 45DB — can also be used without the heater function, to bring a naturally cool breeze into personal spaces when needed. USB Charging: Intended as a charger for smartphones and tablets, the Omni Thermal provides an in-built panel space with an anti-slip surface. While charging, users can watch videos or use their devices without worries of vibrations or heat damage.

Intended as a charger for smartphones and tablets, the Omni Thermal provides an in-built panel space with an anti-slip surface. While charging, users can watch videos or use their devices without worries of vibrations or heat damage. Ambient Light: With a circle-wide LED design, the Space Heater provides four brightness modes with a flexible neck: high, mid, low, and night modes. Natural reading conditions can be achieved in nearly any setting, and the flexible neck assures that light is cast exactly where it needs to go.

Myonaz is also working on other convenient designs that incorporate multiple functions in a single device.

About Myonaz

Established in 2012, Myonaz is a brand of JBM International, a successful startup from two young entrepreneurs with a passion for action sports. Myonaz is an online specialist in home electronics and kitchen gadgets, and is committed to helping its clients work through the process of choosing and purchasing the perfect gadget for their needs — making the experience as simple and pleasant as possible. Learn more at: https://amzn.to/36kvPKk.

Media Contact:

Patrick Kingston

571-267-0176

230478@email4pr.com

SOURCE Myonaz