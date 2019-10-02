Myopia & Presbyopia Treatment Market Size Worth $28 Billion by 2026: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global myopia and presbyopia treatment market size is expected to reach USD 28 billion by 2026, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is projected to expand at a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period. Growing research and development activities in the targeted disorders is expected to drive the growth.

By myopia treatment type, single prescription corrective lenses expected to hold significant market share over the forecast period, owing to progression of the condition with age, thus driving the requirement for frequent replacement of corrective lenses

LASIK is the most preferred surgical treatment owing to its effectiveness. This factor is projected to fuel the growth of the segment in the forthcoming years

Progressive multifocals segment is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period owing to wide acceptance of this type of treatment for presbyopia due to aesthetic advantages

Multifocal contact lenses for the correction of presbyopia held the largest market share in 2018 largely due to easy availability and effective outcomes

Few of the key players operating in the myopia and presbyopia treatment market include Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems AG, NIDEK CO., LTD., Johnson & Johnson Vision, Zeiss International, Essilor Ltd., ALCON VISION LLC, Bausch & Lomb Incorporated, Haag-Streit UK, and Topcon Corporation

Moreover, growing prevalence of myopia and high myopia is anticipated to fuel the market growth. Incidence of myopia in the developing countries of Asia Pacific, such as Japan, China, Singapore, and the Republic of Korea is growing steeply in the recent years. The condition is expected to affect 52.0% of the world's population in the forthcoming years.

Growing prevalence of myopia and presbyopia is an opportunity for the market players to introduce efficient treatment solutions. Among the developed nations, U.S. is witnessing significant rise in incidence of myopia and presbyopia, especially in individuals over 42 years of age. Factors such as introduction of technologically advanced surgical options and high adoption rate in the developed countries are expected boost growth of the myopia and presbyopia treatment market in the upcoming years.

Advanced diagnostic and surgical treatment solutions include LASIK, LASEK, and PRK. Integration of these techniques with artificial intelligence and robot assisted surgical tools is expected to fuel the number of surgical procedures. Introduction of multifocal intraocular lenses, and implantable contact lenses is expected to have a positive impact on the market growth.

Grand View Research has segmented the global myopia and presbyopia treatment market based on myopia treatment type, presbyopia treatment type, and region:

Myopia Treatment Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2026)

Corrective



Prescription





Single







Bifocal







Trifocal







Others





Contact Lenses



Surgical



Drugs

Presbyopia Treatment Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2026)

Prescription Lenses



Reading Glasses





Bifocals





Trifocals





Progressive Multifocals





Office Progressives



Contact Lenses



Bifocal





Multifocal





Monovision





Modified Monovision



Intraocular Lenses



Refractive surgery

Myopia and Presbyopia Treatment Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2026)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



Germany





U.K.





France





Italy





Spain



Asia Pacific



India





China





Japan





Thailand





South Korea



Latin America



Mexico





Brazil





Argentina





Colombia



Middle East & Africa

South Africa





Saudi Arabia





UAE

