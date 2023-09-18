Myopia and presbyopia treatment market to grow by USD 7.94 billion from 2022 to 2027 | Asia to account for 37% of market growth- Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The myopia and presbyopia treatment market size is expected to grow by USD 7.94 billion from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 8.09% during the forecast period, according to Technavio Research. The market is segmented by type (Myopia treatment and Presbyopia treatment), product (Lenses and glass, Surgery, and Drug), and geography (Asia, North America, Europe, and Rest of World (ROW)). Asia is estimated to contribute 37% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Major factors significantly impacting the growth of myopia and presbyopia treatment market in Asia include the rising cost of therapeutic drugs, poor medical infrastructure in each country, and lack of awareness of eye diseases, including myopia and presbyopia in the Asian region. However, increasing awareness of eye diseases such as myopia and presbyopia is driving the growth of the Asian market. Therefore, awareness campaigns are expected to drive market growth in the region during the forecast period. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Read Free PDF Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Myopia and Presbyopia Treatment Market 2023-2027

Company Profile:

AbbVie Inc., Alcon Inc., Arctic Vision, Bausch Health Companies Inc., BVI Holdings Ltd., Carl Zeiss AG, ENTOD INTERNATIONAL, EssilorLuxottica, F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Johnson and Johnson, Metall Zug AG, NIDEK Co. Ltd., Ophtec BV, Orasis Pharmaceuticals Inc., Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., Sanjeevan School For Perfect Eyesight, Sydnexis Inc., The Cooper Companies Inc., Topcon Corp., Vision Care Group, Visus Therapeutics Inc., Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems AG, and Evotec SE

AbbVie Inc: The company offers treatment for Myopia and Presbyopia, such as VUITY pilocarpine HCl ophthalmic solution, approved by the FDA.

To gain access to more vendor profiles available with Technavio, buy the report!

Myopia And Presbyopia Treatment Market: Segmentation Analysis

The myopia treatment segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. As the prevalence of myopia is increasing across the world, the treatment of myopia is of great concern. The use of corrective lenses, such as spectacles or contact lenses, is one of the most common treatments for myopia. Additionally, LASIK is one of the most popular types of refractive surgery for myopia. A laser is used to remove the corneal tissue and reshape its curvature. Therefore, the demand for such treatment will drive the growth of this segment, which is expected to fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View Free PDF Sample Report

"Besides analyzing the current market scenario, our report examines historic data from 2017 to 2021"- Technavio

Myopia And Presbyopia Treatment Market: Market Dynamics

Key Driver

Growing demand for vision correction among the aging population

Rising awareness regarding vision care

Increasing prevalence of myopia and presbyopia

Growing demand for vision correction among the aging population is the key driver for market growth. Several factors, such as lifestyle changes, technological advancements, and raised awareness of vision problems, are driving the demand. Moreover, technological advancements and increased use of electronic devices such as smartphones, tablets, and computers increase eye fatigue for users. Therefore, the growing need to improve eye vision is expected to drive the demand for eye treatment options, which will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Leading Trend

The emergence of multifocal intraocular lenses is the primary trend in the market. The introduction of multifocal intraocular lenses has changed the treatment choices available for individuals suffering from multiple vision impairment conditions. In addition, multifocal lenses have the advantage of being able to work through splitting incoming light into various focus points rather than focusing exclusively on one fixed spot in a conventional monofocal.

Identify key trends, drivers, and challenges in the market. Download sample to gain access to this information.

Related Reports:

The dry eye syndrome drugs market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.53% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 2,159.21 million.

The paracetamol market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.78% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 791.9 million.

What are the key data covered in this myopia and presbyopia treatment market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the myopia and presbyopia treatment market between 2022 and 2027.

Precise estimation of the myopia and presbyopia treatment market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the myopia and presbyopia treatment market across North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of myopia and presbyopia treatment market vendors.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Type

7 Market Segmentation by Product

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Vendor Landscape

12 Vendor Analysis

13 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio