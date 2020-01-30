MYOS Announces Distribution Partnership for Their Blockbuster Canine Muscle Formula with Chewy, a Leading Online Retailer of Pet Food and Pet-Related Products

"We are delighted to be partnering with Chewy to distribute MYOS Canine Muscle Formula to pet owners across the United States," stated Joseph Mannello, CEO, MYOS RENS Technology. "Chewy is a leading online retailer of pet food and pet-related products in the U.S. They distribute products of the highest quality and provide outstanding customer service. We feel honored that MYOS Canine Muscle Formula will be distributed alongside leading brands in the pet food and pet nutrition market," added Mr. Mannello.

In 2019, MYOS announced at the North American Veterinary Conference in Orlando, FL that dogs that consumed MYOS Canine Muscle Formula following tibial plateau leveling osteotomy (TPLO) surgery to repair tears of the cranial cruciate ligament (CCL), experienced reduced muscle atrophy and improved recovery after 8 weeks following surgery when compared with dogs that received a macronutrient-matched placebo. Following the announcement of results from this study, MYOS announced the initiation of another clinical study at Kansas State University to examine the impact of MYOS Canine Muscle Formula on quality of life and activity in geriatric dogs.

In addition to the Company's distribution partnership with Chewy, its products for the Canine Health Market are available direct-to-consumer at www.myospet.com and at Amazon.com.

About MYOS RENS Technology Inc.

MYOS RENS Technology Inc. (MYOS), "The Muscle Company®", is a Cedar Knolls, NJ-based advanced nutrition company that develops and markets products that improve muscle health and performance. MYOS is the owner of Fortetropin®, a fertilized egg yolk-based product manufactured via a proprietary process to retain and optimize its biological activity. Fortetropin has been clinically shown to increase muscle size, lean body mass and reduce muscle atrophy. MYOS believes Fortetropin has the potential to redefine existing standards of physical health and wellness. For more information, please visit www.myosrens.com.

About Myos Canine Muscle Formula®

Myos Canine Muscle Formula (Regular and Veterinarian Strength) is an advanced veterinary health supplement to support muscle health in dogs, featuring Fortetropin as the active ingredient. Fortetropin is made through a patented process that maintains the vital nutrients of fertilized egg yolks to help build more lean muscle and decrease muscle loss. For more information, please visit www.myospet.com.

