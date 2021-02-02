MYOS CORP Announces Formation of Veterinary Advisory Board

CEDAR KNOLLS, N.J., Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MYOS CORP ("MYOS" or the "Company"), a research-based advanced nutrition company with divisions that address both Human Nutrition and Animal Health, announced today that it has formed a Veterinary Advisory Board ("VAB") for its Animal Health Business. The VAB is comprised of leading experts in areas such as Small Animal Rehabilitation and Sports Medicine, Veterinary Nutrition, Chronic Kidney Disease, Canine Osteoarthritis and Pain Management. Its members consist of veterinarians in private practice and professors at leading veterinary colleges. The VAB will advise MYOS on new product development, future clinical studies, and communication strategies within the veterinarian industry.

"We are firmly committed to building a world-class veterinary nutrition company that is driven by science every step along the way," said Joseph Mannello, MYOS CORP CEO. "Therefore, we have assembled a Veterinary Advisory Board that is comprised of thought leaders in areas of strategic importance to MYOS as we enter the next phase of growth for our Animal Health Business."

The MYOS Canine Muscle Health Formula product line (Original and Vet Strength) is powered by the proprietary ingredient Fortetropin®, an all-natural composition comprised of fertilized chicken egg yolk powder. Emphasizing the importance of robust scientific research around its products, MYOS has commissioned several clinical studies to examine the efficacy of Fortetropin.

"Since the launch of MYOS Canine Muscle Formula a little over two years ago we have received positive clinical results on the efficacy of Fortetropin in two canine clinical trials, as well as one human trial," said Mannello. "Two of these studies have been published in prestigious peer reviewed journals and we expect our latest one – on quality of life in geriatric and arthritic dogs – to be published soon."

Furthering its commitment to science, MYOS CORP offers two Continuing Education (CE) Courses that are approved by the American Association of Veterinary State Boards (AAVSB) for inclusion in its Registry of Approved Continuing Education (RACE). To date, more than 600 Certificates of Completion have been awarded to veterinarians from 22 countries.

In 2021, MYOS plans to launch a new product, MYOS Canine Joint & Muscle Health Formula, to address canine osteoarthritis. This product will contain Fortetropin® and green lipped mussel powder.

Also, in 2021, MYOS plans to launch MYOS Feline Muscle Health Formula to address muscle atrophy in cats. The Company recently completed a safety and tolerability study at the University of Florida on the use of Fortetropin with cats.

"I am absolutely delighted with the depth and breadth of expertise that my veterinary colleagues on the MYOS Veterinary Advisory Board will bring to the company," said Albert Ahn, DVM, MYOS' Chief Veterinary Adviser. "I am excited about working with this outstanding group to build a truly exceptional Animal Nutrition company."

MYOS CORP Veterinary Advisory Board

Ria Acciani, MPT, CCRP owns and operates Advanced Canine Rehabilitation Center in Warren, NJ and has a special interest in rehabilitating sporting and performance dogs that have suffered musculoskeletal injuries.

Debra Canapp, DVM, Diplomate (ACVSMR), CCRT, CVA is the Medical Director at Veterinary Orthopedic & Sports Medicine Group in Annapolis, MD. Dr. Canapp has published research extensively related to managing musculoskeletal injuries and is a noted expert in stem cell therapy.

Vedrana Gjivoje, DVM is a Veterinarian with All Creatures Veterinary Clinic in Charleston, SC with a special interest in the nutritional management of sarcopenia and osteoarthritis.

Autumn Harris, DVM, Diplomate (AVCIM) is an Assistant Professor of Small Animal Clinical Sciences at the University of Florida and has published research on Chronic Kidney Disease.

Jennifer Jones Shults, DVM, CCRT owns and operates the Animal Emergency Clinic of Cary and the Veterinary Rehabilitation and Pain Management Hospital in Cary, NC where she focuses on canine and feline patients with physical limitations due to injury, neurologic disease, surgery or chronic pain.

Sarah Malek, DVM, PhD, Diplomate (ACVS) is an Assistant Professor of Veterinary Orthopedic Surgery at Purdue University that has published research on Canine Osteoarthritis.

Korinn Saker, DVM, PhD, Diplomate (ACVN) is an Associate Professor of Clinical Nutrition at North Carolina State University. Some of her publications relate to nutritional support for cancer and obesity in addition to the nutritional management of oxidative stress.

About MYOS CORP

MYOS CORP (MYOS), "The Muscle Company ® ", is a Cedar Knolls, NJ-based advanced nutrition company that develops and markets products that improve muscle health and performance. MYOS is the owner of Fortetropin®, a fertilized egg yolk-based product manufactured via a proprietary process to retain and optimize its biological activity. Fortetropin has been clinically shown to increase muscle size, lean body mass, and reduce muscle atrophy. MYOS believes Fortetropin has the potential to redefine existing standards of physical health and wellness and produces muscle health support products featuring Fortetropin under the names of Yolked®, Physician Muscle Health Formula®, MYOS Canine Muscle Formula®, (Original & Vet Strength) and Qurr®. For more information, please visit www.myoscorp.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those projected or implied in any forward-looking statements. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to those relating to product and customer demand, market acceptance of our products, the ability to create new products through research and development, the successful results of strategic initiatives, the success of our products, including Yolked®, Physician Muscle Health Formula®, MYOS Canine Muscle Formula®, Qurr®, and MYOS Enteral Nutrition Formula™, the success of our research and development, the results of the clinical evaluation of Fortetropin® and its effects, the ability to enter into new partnership opportunities and the success of our existing partnerships, the ability to generate revenue and cash flow from sales of our products, the ability to increase our revenue and gross profit margins, the ability to achieve a sustainable, profitable business, the effect of adverse economic conditions, including as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the ability to protect our intellectual property rights, competition from other providers and products, risks in product development, our ability to raise capital to fund continuing operations, and other factors. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement for events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made except as required by law.

These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. Our products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Investor Relations:

MYOS CORP

Dante Carnevale

Phone: 848-565-8163

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE MYOS CORP

Related Links

http://www.myoscorp.com

