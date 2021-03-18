MYOS CORP Announces Partnership with Animal Health Distribution Leader, Patterson Veterinary

CEDAR KNOLLS, N.J., March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MYOS CORP ("MYOS" or the "Company"), a research-based advanced nutrition company with divisions that address both Human Nutrition and Animal Health, announced today that it has entered a partnership with Patterson Veterinary, one of North America's leading animal health distribution companies.

The partnership will allow MYOS to continue to scale its rapidly growing direct-to-veterinarian business, which now includes over 200 vet partners across the country. MYOS pet products are powered by Fortetropin®, a proprietary ingredient that addresses muscle health in dogs and is backed by five successful clinical studies.

"Our Animal Health division is growing rapidly, both on the direct-to-consumer side and in our B2B vet business," said MYOS CORP CEO Joe Mannello. "We had a purposeful strategy to align with a coast-to-coast distribution partner like Patterson and we feel this partnership will help us take our vet business to the next stage of its development. There's a lot of momentum in our Animal Health vertical right now, not only with our canine products, but also with our new Feline Muscle Formula line, which we will be launching in the coming months. The timing to partner with Patterson could not be better."

Patterson Veterinary, combined with sister company Animal Health International, is one of the largest animal health companies in North America, distributing products, equipment, technologies and practice-management solutions to companion animal veterinary clinics, livestock operations and dealer/farm stores.

"There is nothing more important to our customers than the health and well-being of the animals they provide care for," says President of Patterson Veterinary Supply, George Henriques. "Adding MYOS Pet to our portfolio and becoming the first nationwide distributor to offer their products is all about putting our customers first. We are thrilled for this partnership and to see more dogs reap the benefits of this advanced supplement."

About MYOS CORP

MYOS CORP (MYOS), "The Muscle Company ® ", is a Cedar Knolls, NJ-based advanced nutrition company that develops and markets products that improve muscle health and performance. MYOS is the owner of Fortetropin®, a fertilized egg yolk-based product manufactured via a proprietary process to retain and optimize its biological activity. Fortetropin has been clinically shown to increase muscle size, lean body mass, and reduce muscle atrophy. MYOS believes Fortetropin has the potential to redefine existing standards of physical health and wellness and produces muscle health support products featuring Fortetropin under the names of Yolked®, Physician Muscle Health Formula®, MYOS Canine Muscle Formula®, (Regular & Vet Strength) and Qurr®. For more information, please visit www.myoscorp.com .

