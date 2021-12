MYOS CORP Announces Partnership with Midwest Veterinary Supply

CEDAR KNOLLS, N.J., Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MYOS CORP ("MYOS" or the "Company"), a research-based advanced nutrition company with divisions that address both Human Nutrition and Animal Health, announced today that it has entered a distribution partnership with Midwest Veterinary Supply.

In addition to its thriving direct-to-consumer business, MYOS also sells its animal muscle health supplements via wholesale partnerships with hundreds of veterinarians across the country. This is the fourth partnership MYOS has entered with veterinary distributors, and it signals continued strong momentum for the Company's veterinary vertical.

"We remain exceedingly bullish on our vet business," said MYOS CORP CEO Joe Mannello. "In addition to providing a strong revenue stream, we greatly benefit from working so closely with such respected medical professionals. Our new partnership with Midwest Veterinary Supply will help us reach more vets and, in turn, help more animals."

"We are excited to begin a partnership with MYOS at Midwest Veterinary Supply, both through our distribution channel and through our online store platform -- MyVetStoreOnline. MYOS Canine Muscle Formula has been requested by our customers, and it will be a welcome addition to our available pet supplements," said Guy Flickinger, President and CEO of Midwest Veterinary Supply.

Midwest Veterinary Supply has been family and employee owned for 60 years. With their success built on hard work and values, they have continued this philosophy throughout the years. By offering full-service resources to the veterinary community with a full-time sales force across the U.S., their on-line stores, and a pharmacy, adding Midwest Veterinary Supply couldn't be a more perfect addition when it comes MYOS' overall vet distribution plans.

About MYOS CORP

MYOS CORP (MYOS), "The Muscle Company ® ", is a Cedar Knolls, NJ-based advanced nutrition company that develops and markets products that improve muscle health and performance. MYOS is the owner of Fortetropin®, a fertilized egg yolk-based product manufactured via a proprietary process to retain and optimize its biological activity. Fortetropin has been clinically shown to increase muscle size, lean body mass, and reduce muscle atrophy. MYOS believes Fortetropin has the potential to redefine existing standards of physical health and wellness and produces muscle health support products featuring Fortetropin under the names of Yolked®, Physician Muscle Health Formula®, MYOS Canine Muscle Formula®, (Regular & Vet Strength) and Qurr®. For more information, please visit www.myoscorp.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those projected or implied in any forward-looking statements. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to those relating to product and customer demand, market acceptance of our products, the ability to create new products through research and development, the successful results of strategic initiatives, the success of our products, including Yolked®, Physician Muscle Health Formula®, MYOS Canine Muscle Formula®, Qurr®, and MYOS Enteral Nutrition Formula™, the success of our research and development, the results of the clinical evaluation of Fortetropin® and its effects, the ability to enter into new partnership opportunities and the success of our existing partnerships, the ability to generate revenue and cash flow from sales of our products, the ability to increase our revenue and gross profit margins, the ability to achieve a sustainable, profitable business, the effect of adverse economic conditions, including as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the ability to protect our intellectual property rights, competition from other providers and products, risks in product development, our ability to raise capital to fund continuing operations, and other factors. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement for events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made except as required by law.

These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. Our products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

