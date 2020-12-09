MYOS CORP Announces Positive Results from Mobility and Quality of Life Study in Geriatric and Arthritic Dogs at Kansas State University

CEDAR KNOLLS, N.J., Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MYOS Corp, a research-based advanced nutrition company with divisions that address both Human Nutrition and Animal Health announced positive results today from a randomized, double blind, placebo-controlled veterinary clinical study that it sponsored at Kansas State University to examine the impact of Fortetropin® on the quality of life and mobility in geriatric dogs. 90% of dogs that are five years of age or older suffer from osteoarthritis, a painful condition that can severely impact their mobility and quality of life. Fortetropin® is an advanced nutrition product marketed by MYOS that has been shown to accelerate gains in muscle tissue in multiple clinical studies involving humans.

This most recent study completed at Kansas State University involved supplementing geriatric dogs with a nutrition product, with half of the dogs enrolled receiving Fortetropin and the other half of the dogs enrolled receiving a macronutrient-matched placebo. Dog owners were required to complete a standardized questionnaire called LOAD (Liverpool Osteoarthritis in Dogs). The LOAD questionnaire was developed and validated by veterinarians and veterinary researchers at the University of Liverpool, United Kingdom, and has been used extensively in clinical studies on canine osteoarthritis published in the peer-reviewed literature. The LOAD questionnaire is comprised of 13 questions that relate to general mobility in addition to the capability to perform exercise. Each question is assigned a score from 0 to 4 with higher scores corresponding to increased severity of osteoarthritis.

"There was a statistically significant improvement in dogs that received Fortetropin supplementation at the 6- and 12-week timepoints relative to baseline as measured by LOAD scores. We did not observe such an improvement in dogs that received the macronutrient-matched placebo," commented the Principal Investigator, Kenneth R. Harkin, DVM, DACVIM (SAIM), Professor and Section Head, Kansas State University. "Osteoarthritis is a painful condition that is very common in geriatric dogs. Typically, dogs with osteoarthritis are managed with non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), but these do not address the muscle loss of geriatric dogs that compounds the loss of mobility with osteoarthritis. These encouraging results with Fortetropin suggest that geriatric dogs with limited mobility may have another option," added Professor Harkin.

"We are delighted with the results obtained from this most recent study involving Fortetropin in geriatric dogs with reduced mobility. We believe that strengthening the quadriceps muscles in dogs with osteoarthritis can be a powerful approach. For this reason, we believe that Fortetropin supplementation may play a complementary role with NSAIDs in terms of managing canine osteoarthritis. Long-term NSAID use is associated with damage to the kidneys and liver. Fortetropin supplementation may enable veterinarians to reduce the dose of NSAIDs needed to manage osteoarthritic dogs," stated Joseph Mannello, CEO, MYOS Corp.

"Fortetropin is backed by five peer-reviewed publications in well reputed scientific journals. The completion of this most recent study at Kansas State University represents the completion of MYOS' fourth randomized, double blind, placebo-controlled clinical study on Fortetropin which includes two human clinical studies and two veterinary clinical studies. MYOS remains committed to continuing to pursue rigorous scientific research as we build our Human Nutrition and Animal Health businesses," added Mr. Mannello.

About MYOS Corp

MYOS Corp (MYOS), formerly known as Myos Rens Technology Inc., "The Muscle Company®", is a Cedar Knolls, NJ -based advanced nutrition company that develops and markets products that improve muscle health and performance. MYOS is the owner of Fortetropin®, a fertilized egg yolk-based product manufactured via a proprietary process to retain and optimize its biological activity. Fortetropin has been clinically shown to increase muscle size, lean body mass and reduce muscle atrophy. MYOS believes Fortetropin has the potential to redefine existing standards of physical health and wellness and produces muscle health support products featuring Fortetropin under the names of Yolked®, Physician Muscle Health Formula®, MYOS Canine Muscle Formula®, (Regular & Vet Strength) and Qurr®. For more information, please visit www.myoscorp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those projected or implied in any forward-looking statements. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to those relating to product and customer demand, market acceptance of our products, the ability to create new products through research and development, the successful results of strategic initiatives, the success of our products, including Yolked®, Physician Muscle Health Formula®, MYOS Canine Muscle Formula®, Qurr®, and MYOS Enteral Nutrition Formula™, the success of our research and development, the results of the clinical evaluation of Fortetropin® and its effects, the ability to enter into new partnership opportunities and the success of our existing partnerships, the ability to generate revenue and cash flow from sales of our products, the ability to increase our revenue and gross profit margins, the ability to achieve a sustainable, profitable business, the effect of adverse economic conditions, including as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the ability to protect our intellectual property rights, competition from other providers and products, risks in product development, our ability to raise capital to fund continuing operations, and other factors. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement for events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made except as required by law.

These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. Our products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Investor Relations:

MYOS CORP

Joanne Goodford

Phone: 973-509-0444

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE MYOS Corp