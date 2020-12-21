MYOS CORP Enters Exclusive Agreement with Science Biotech to Distribute Fortetropin® Products in Australia and New Zealand

CEDAR KNOLLS, N.J., Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MYOS CORP ("MYOS" or the "Company"), a research-based advanced nutrition company with divisions that address both Human Nutrition and Animal Health, announced today that it has entered into an agreement with Science Biotech to exclusively distribute its Fortetropin® products in Australia and New Zealand. Fortetropin is a proprietary advanced nutrition product developed and owned by MYOS that has been shown in multiple human and veterinary clinical studies to accelerate gains in muscle mass, improve mobility, and enhance recovery from injury.

"We are very pleased to announce our partnership with Science Biotech. In Science Biotech we found a partner that is incredibly passionate about our products. Due to its sporting culture and love of pets, Australia was identified as a key market for us, and we couldn't be happier with the fit we've found with Science Biotech," said MYOS CEO Joseph Mannello. "This is the latest in a series of international distribution partnerships that we've recently been able to establish as we continue to grow our business globally."

"Science Biotech is very excited to launch Fortetropin in the Australian/New Zealand market," said Science Biotech Director Alicia Prince. "We are proud to be associated with a company such as MYOS CORP, which places such high value on clinical research and patient trials to validate the efficacy of its products. We saw a vast difference in the scientific research behind Fortetropin compared to other health and fitness products– that make grand statements that are largely unsubstantiated– currently being sold in this space."

Science Biotech will introduce sports nutrition brand, YOLKED®, and canine brand MYOS Canine Muscle Formula®, into Australia and New Zealand– widely recognized as premier markets for sports supplements and pet products.

"Australia is well known as a high performing market for health and fitness products," said Prince. "Sport has always played a significant role in Australia's culture and we are identified as a nation of sports lovers. Science Biotech envisages that the introduction of Fortetropin into Australia through the YOLKED brand will be hugely popular in both the professional athlete arena as well as the recreational fitness space. We have already received expressions of interest from several large retailers who were aware of the product internationally and are now keen to sell it direct to consumers in the Australian/New Zealand market. Science Biotech has also begun the exploration of sponsorship with professional athletes to help bring consumer awareness to the YOLKED brand in this region."

In addition to their sports culture, Australians have one of the highest pet ownership percentages in the world with over 61% of the population owning a pet, the majority being dogs. Science Biotech plans to introduce MYOS Canine Muscle Formula to veterinarian practices and larger pet retailers throughout Australia.

About MYOS CORP

MYOS CORP (MYOS), "The Muscle Company ® ", is a Cedar Knolls, NJ-based advanced nutrition company that develops and markets products that improve muscle health and performance. MYOS is the owner of Fortetropin®, a fertilized egg yolk-based product manufactured via a proprietary process to retain and optimize its biological activity. Fortetropin has been clinically shown to increase muscle size, lean body mass, and reduce muscle atrophy. MYOS believes Fortetropin has the potential to redefine existing standards of physical health and wellness and produces muscle health support products featuring Fortetropin under the names of Yolked®, Physician Muscle Health Formula®, MYOS Canine Muscle Formula®, (Regular & Vet Strength) and Qurr®. For more information, please visit www.myoscorp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those projected or implied in any forward-looking statements. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to those relating to product and customer demand, market acceptance of our products, the ability to create new products through research and development, the successful results of strategic initiatives, the success of our products, including Yolked®, Physician Muscle Health Formula®, MYOS Canine Muscle Formula®, Qurr®, and MYOS Enteral Nutrition Formula™, the success of our research and development, the results of the clinical evaluation of Fortetropin® and its effects, the ability to enter into new partnership opportunities and the success of our existing partnerships, the ability to generate revenue and cash flow from sales of our products, the ability to increase our revenue and gross profit margins, the ability to achieve a sustainable, profitable business, the effect of adverse economic conditions, including as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the ability to protect our intellectual property rights, competition from other providers and products, risks in product development, our ability to raise capital to fund continuing operations, and other factors. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement for events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made except as required by law.

These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. Our products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

