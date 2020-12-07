MYOS CORP Enters into Agreement with a Leading Hong Kong Supplement Distributor, Smart Supplement Ltd., to Distribute YOLKED® Sports Nutrition Products in Hong Kong and Southeast Asian Countries

CEDAR KNOLLS, N.J., Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MYOS Corp ("MYOS" or the "Company"), formerly known as Myos Rens Technology, is a research-based advanced nutrition company with divisions that address both Human Nutrition and Animal Health, announced today that it has entered into an international distribution agreement with Smart Supplement Ltd. to distribute its YOLKED® sports nutrition products across Hong Kong and neighboring South Asian countries.

"We are very excited to announce our partnership with Smart Supplement, a leading nutritional supplement distributor in Hong Kong. International growth is a key area of focus for MYOS and we are thrilled to be able to find a partner that shares our passion for science and continuous research to improve human health. We look forward to working with Smart Supplement to educate individuals on the importance of muscle health," says MYOS CEO Joseph Mannello.

Smart Supplement was established in 2015, and over the past five years has quickly risen to become one of the most popular platforms in Hong Kong for sports and health supplements. Smart Supplement actively seeks innovative, high-quality health products to present to its customers. CEO Patrick Lian stated, "Individuals who seek to reach their health and fitness goals, like The Smart Supplement team, will indefinitely benefit from this product! It's time to #GetYolked!"

Mr. Lian continued, "Our E-Commerce website has over 1.5 million cumulative users, and we also have two physical stores at the heart of Hong Kong's bustling areas Mong Kok and Causeway Bay. Apart from interacting closely with our customers in-store, we also connect with them and our wider audience online - through Facebook, Instagram, and our website, which has attracted over 10 million cumulative views. Our online orders are shipped to all areas in Hong Kong, and we also ship overseas to customers from other Southeast Asian countries like Taiwan, Singapore, and Malaysia."

About MYOS Corp

MYOS Corp (MYOS), formerly known as Myos Rens Technology Inc., "The Muscle Company ® ", is a Cedar Knolls, NJ -based advanced nutrition company that develops and markets products that improve muscle health and performance. MYOS is the owner of Fortetropin ®, a fertilized egg yolk-based product manufactured via a proprietary process to retain and optimize its biological activity. Fortetropin has been clinically shown to increase muscle size, lean body mass and reduce muscle atrophy. MYOS believes Fortetropin has the potential to redefine existing standards of physical health and wellness and produces muscle health support products featuring Fortetropin under the names of Yolked®, Physician Muscle Health Formula®, MYOS Canine Muscle Formula®, (Regular & Vet Strength) and Qurr®. For more information, please visit www.myoscorp.com .

