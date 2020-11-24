MYOS Corp Receives a New Patent from the United States Patent and Trademark Office Significantly Enhancing its Musculoskeletal Health Intellectual Property Portfolio

CEDAR KNOLLS, N.J., Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MYOS Corp ("MYOS" or the "Company") formerly known as Myos Rens Technology, is a research-based advanced nutrition company with divisions that address both Human Nutrition and Animal Health, announced today the issuance of United States Patent # 10,835,576 B2 from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) on November 17, 2020 claiming a method of increasing muscle mass in those suffering from degenerating diseases associated with wasting of skeletal muscle. This new method of treatment patent significantly enhances MYOS' existing intellectual property portfolio, enabling MYOS to protect its advanced technologies for the development of innovative nutrition products to address musculoskeletal health.

Joseph Mannello, Chief Executive Officer of MYOS, commented, "I am delighted that the USPTO has issued MYOS its most recent patent. I am committed to building a world class company that is focused on redefining muscle health. In order to meet that goal, MYOS has invested extensively in research and development over the last several years. Earlier this year, very promising results were published on veterinary and human clinical studies that we sponsored at Kansas State University and the University of California, Berkeley. I believe this new patent will prove vital as we capitalize on our investments in R&D, enabling us to deliver the maximum value to our shareholders."

The new patent relates to a drinkable consumer health product shown to increase muscle mass in individuals with a muscle degenerating disease. Researchers at the University of California, Berkeley reported that in a randomized, double blind, placebo-controlled human clinical trial involving 60-75 year old men and women, subjects who consumed Fortetropin® experienced an increase of ~18% in the rate of muscle protein synthesis relative to subjects who received a macronutrient-matched placebo. Fortetropin® is a fertilized avian egg yolk-based product that is manufactured using advanced, proprietary technologies and is owned by MYOS Corp.

In addition, results published earlier this year from a randomized, double blind, placebo-controlled veterinary clinical trial involving Fortetropin® that was conducted at Kansas State University demonstrated that dogs that received Fortetropin® following a common orthopedic surgical procedure known as TPLO surgery experienced reduced muscle atrophy and improved recovery relative to dogs that received a macronutrient-matched placebo. MYOS initiated a human clinical trial at McMaster University earlier this year following the completion of the aforementioned study in order to address the growing Recovery & Rehabilitation Market.

"This is a very exciting time for MYOS as we just completed a reverse merger transaction and have transitioned from a public company to a private company. Going forward, we plan to launch many novel nutrition products in different formats to address muscle health. The invention that this patent protects will enable us to diversify our product offerings going forward and maximize returns to our shareholders," added Mr. Mannello.

About MYOS Corp

MYOS Corp (MYOS), formerly known as Myos Rens Technology Inc., "The Muscle Company®", is a Cedar Knolls, NJ-based advanced nutrition company that develops and markets products that improve muscle health and performance. MYOS is the owner of Fortetropin®, a fertilized egg yolk-based product manufactured via a proprietary process to retain and optimize its biological activity. Fortetropin has been clinically shown to increase muscle size, lean body mass and reduce muscle atrophy. MYOS believes Fortetropin has the potential to redefine existing standards of physical health and wellness and produces muscle health support products featuring Fortetropin under the names of Yolked®, Physician Muscle Health Formula®, MYOS Canine Muscle Formula®, (Regular & Vet Strength) and Qurr®. For more information, please visit www.myoscorp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those projected or implied in any forward-looking statements. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to those relating to product and customer demand, market acceptance of our products, the ability to create new products through research and development, the successful results of strategic initiatives, the success of our products, including Yolked®, Physician Muscle Health Formula®, MYOS Canine Muscle Formula®, Qurr®, and MYOS Enteral Nutrition Formula™, the success of our research and development, the results of the clinical evaluation of Fortetropin® and its effects, the ability to enter into new partnership opportunities and the success of our existing partnerships, the ability to generate revenue and cash flow from sales of our products, the ability to increase our revenue and gross profit margins, the ability to achieve a sustainable, profitable business, the effect of adverse economic conditions, including as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, Inc., the ability to protect our intellectual property rights, competition from other providers and products, risks in product development, our ability to raise capital to fund continuing operations, and other factors discussed from time to time.. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement for events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made except as required by law.

These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. Our products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

