MYOS CORP to Attend VMX In Person, Will Introduce Three Products, Two Clinical Studies, and Vet Advisory Board

CEDAR KNOLLS, N.J., June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MYOS CORP ("MYOS" or the "Company"), a research-based advanced nutrition company with divisions that address both Human Nutrition and Animal Health, announced today that it will be attending in-person the 2021 North American Veterinary Meeting & Expo (VMX) being held June 5-9 in Orlando, FL. The Company will provide industry leaders with updates on three new products within its MYOS Pet line of pet supplements, two new successful clinical studies and the recent formation of MYOS' Veterinary Advisory Board.

The VMX Conference provides the animal health industry with an opportunity to learn about innovative, state-of-the-art products and services, in addition to obtaining continuing education (CE) certification in broad areas within Veterinary Medicine.

"Our team is very excited to be returning in person for another terrific VMX show," said MYOS CEO Joe Mannello. "We've found this event to be a great place to meet with partners, both existing and potential, to share what's new with our company and also learn about industry trends. We've made significant strides in growing our animal health business over the last year, so we'll have lots to share at the event."

MYOS CORP Announcements

New products

MYOS Canine Muscle Formula with Green Lipped Mussel: This new product will feature a blend of Fortetropin and Green Lipped Mussel. Green Lipped Mussel (GLM) is a shellfish that is native to New Zealand . GLM is a rich source of glycosaminoglycans (GAGs) such as chondroitin sulfate that are a necessary component for cartilage repair. GLM is an abundant source of omega-3 fatty acids such as DHA, EPA and ETA that suppress inflammation.

Feline Muscle Formula: MYOS Feline Muscle Health Formula is comprised of 100% Fortetropin, a natural product manufactured from fertilized, chicken egg yolk via a patented, low temperature manufacturing process. Fortetropin has been shown to be safe and well tolerated in cats and has been shown to promote the growth and development of muscle tissue in both humans and dogs.

MYOS Muscle & Mobility Collagen Chews: To promote joint health, these chews contain collagen and glucosamine. Branched chain amino acids are added to promote muscle growth. Both turmeric and blueberry extract are added to suppress inflammation.

New clinical studies

Kansas State University Geriatric study: In a randomized, double blind, placebo-controlled study, it was observed that dogs that consumed Fortetropin on a daily basis experienced statistically significant decreases in LOAD (Liverpool Osteoarthritis in Dogs) scores after 6 weeks of supplementation. Developed by Veterinary Researchers at the University of Liverpool , the LOAD Score is a clinical metrology instrument that is commonly used to assess the quality of life and mobility of a geriatric dog based on responses to 13 questions.

University of Florida Feline study: Professor Chen Gilor , University of Florida reported that Fortetropin was safe and well tolerated in cats at doses ranging from 1 g/day to 4 g/day. This research will be presented at the American College of Veterinary Internal Medicine (ACVIM) Forum in June 2021 .

Formation of Veterinary Advisory Board

The MYOS Veterinary Advisory Board is comprised of leading Veterinarians from Private Practice and U.S. Veterinary Colleges such as the University of Florida, Purdue University and North Carolina State University, with expertise in areas such as Veterinary Nutrition, Canine Osteoarthritis and Chronic Kidney Disease.

The North American Veterinary Community (NAVC) Conference / VMX is one of the leading veterinary conferences in the world. MYOS Pet products will be available at the conference in Booth #2442. Please contact Andrea Libretti at [email protected] for additional product details.

About MYOS CORP

MYOS CORP (MYOS), "The Muscle Company ® ", is a Cedar Knolls, NJ-based advanced nutrition company that develops and markets products that improve muscle health and performance. MYOS is the owner of Fortetropin®, a fertilized egg yolk-based product manufactured via a proprietary process to retain and optimize its biological activity. Fortetropin has been clinically shown to increase muscle size, lean body mass, and reduce muscle atrophy. MYOS believes Fortetropin has the potential to redefine existing standards of physical health and wellness and produces muscle health support products featuring Fortetropin under the names of Yolked®, Physician Muscle Health Formula®, and MYOS Canine Muscle Formula®, (Original & Vet Strength). For more information, please visit www.myoscorp.com .

