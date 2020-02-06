MYOS RENS Hires College Football Icon and Inspirational Speaker Eric LeGrand as a Special Advisor for its YOLKED® Sports Nutrition Brand

CEDAR KNOLLS, N.J., Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MYOS RENS Technology Inc. ("MYOS" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: MYOS), a bionutrition company and the owner of Fortetropin®, a proprietary bioactive composition made from fertilized egg yolk that helps build lean muscle, announced today that it has hired former Rutgers University football player Eric LeGrand as a Special Advisor for its Yolked® sports nutrition brand.

In an October 2010 college football game against Army, LeGrand suffered a severe spinal cord injury while making a tackle, leaving him paralyzed. Since that time, he has become an inspiration to millions around the world by sharing his story with an unwavering positive perspective and indomitable spirit. Through his high-profile advocacy, he has helped raise over a million dollars for spinal cord research.

In addition to his work as a public speaker, LeGrand is also a sports broadcaster and business owner. As Special Advisor for Yolked, LeGrand will utilize his incredibly strong relationships in sports, his experience as a Division 1 football player, and his innovative entrepreneurial abilities to help grow the brand's presence in the elite athlete community.

"I'm very excited to be a part of the Yolked family," said LeGrand. "Safe, all-natural products are important for all athletes and that's why I was drawn to Yolked. I can't wait to get to work, to help better improve the muscle recovery of athletes."

"MYOS is honored to have Eric as a Special Advisor. Eric's courage and commitment to excellence in the face of difficult circumstances is uplifting. We are lucky to have him as part of the MYOS team," said Joseph Mannello, the CEO of MYOS.

About Yolked®

Yolked® is an NSF Certified for Sport® all-natural sports nutrition product designed to work in conjunction with your protein of choice and helps your body utilize that protein more efficiently. Its key ingredient Fortetropin®, is made through a patented process that maintains the vital nutrients of fertilized egg yolks to help build more lean muscle and decrease muscle loss. For more information, please visit www.yolked.com.

About MYOS RENS Technology Inc.

MYOS RENS Technology Inc. (MYOS), "The Muscle Company®", is a Cedar Knolls, NJ-based advanced nutrition company that develops and markets products that improve muscle health and performance. MYOS is the owner of Fortetropin®, a fertilized egg yolk-based product manufactured via a proprietary process to retain and optimize its biological activity. Fortetropin has been clinically shown to increase muscle size, lean body mass and reduce muscle atrophy. MYOS believes Fortetropin has the potential to redefine existing standards of physical health and wellness. For more information, please visit www.myosrens.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those projected or implied in any forward-looking statements. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to those relating to product and customer demand, market acceptance of our products, the ability to create new products through research and development, the successful results of strategic initiatives, the success of our products, including Yolked®, Physician Muscle Health Formula®, MYOS Canine Muscle Formula®, Qurr® and MYOS Enteral Nutrition Formula™, the success of our research and development, the results of the clinical evaluation of Fortetropin® and its effects, the ability to enter into new partnership opportunities and the success of our existing partnerships, the ability to generate revenue and cash flow from sales of our products, the ability to increase our revenue and gross profit margins, the ability to achieve a sustainable, profitable business, the effect of economic conditions, the ability to protect our intellectual property rights, competition from other providers and products, the continued listing of our securities on the Nasdaq Stock Market, risks in product development, our ability to raise capital to fund continuing operations, and other factors discussed from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement for events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made except as required by law.

