MYOS RENS Technology Announces Endorsement Partnership for Yolked® with Carli Lloyd, Two-Time Olympic Gold Medalist, FIFA Women's World Cup Champion, and Captain of the United States Women's National Soccer Team

CEDAR KNOLLS, N.J., May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MYOS RENS Technology Inc. ("MYOS" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: MYOS), an advanced nutrition company and the owner of Fortetropin®, a proprietary bioactive composition derived from fertilized egg yolk that helps build lean muscle, announced their latest endorsement partnership with Carli Lloyd, an American superstar soccer player and two-time Olympic gold medalist, FIFA Women's World Cup champion, two-time FIFA Women's Player of the Year and three-time Olympian. As part of the endorsement partnership, Lloyd will serve as an endorser of Yolked®, our NSF Certified for Sport® branded sports nutrition product, to the millions of soccer fans across the world and appear in multiple marketing campaigns to promote Yolked, which is scientifically proven to help build more lean muscle and decrease muscle loss. Lloyd will be a Captain of the U.S. Women's World Cup team, her 4th time as a member of the World Cup squad.

"I'm excited to partner with MYOS and join Team Yolked," said Lloyd. "Yolked fits well into my daily routine and provides me with the muscle recovery needed to play as vigorously as I do. MYOS is on the cutting edge of sports nutrition and I'm proud to represent a brand that is committed to delivering products that are made with safe and natural ingredients, while also giving me the strength, power and endurance to perform at the highest level. I take advantage of the most wholesome, safe and all-natural products I can find to keep on playing the sport that I love. I look forward to spreading the word on how Yolked can help people everywhere see results and reach new goals."

Joseph Mannello, CEO of MYOS, commented, "We are thrilled to be working with Carli, a dynamic superstar, champion, role model and leader. Carli is someone who transcends sports and possesses a commitment to excellence; we believe she will be a spectacular ambassador for our Yolked brand. Carli will play a major role in promoting Yolked through advertising, public appearances and product endorsements, along with many additional promotional opportunities including digital media and editorial content. We're choosing people who have repeatedly proven themselves as difference-makers. We believe her endorsement will enable us to broaden our reach and drive increased adoption of our products."

James Galanis, Carli Lloyd's personal trainer, commented, "I'm always open to nutritionally sound and proven products that can help Carli stay at the top of her game. Carli trains rigorously every day; the physical and mental challenges of top athletes demand only the safest and most effective support to achieve their goals and Yolked muscle health formula fits that profile. Carli plans to exceed her prior achievements in the upcoming World Cup in June; she is one of the best in the world."

About Carli Lloyd

Carli Anne Lloyd is an American soccer player, two-time Olympic gold medalist, FIFA Women's World Cup champion, 2015 FIFA Player of the Year and 2016 FIFA Player of the Year. She currently plays for Sky Blue FC in the NWSL and the United States Women's National Soccer Team, the most successful team in international women's soccer. Lloyd became the first person ever to score three goals in a FIFA Women's World Cup final, and the second soccer player in history to score a hat trick in any senior FIFA World Cup Final. She also scored the gold medal-winning goals in the finals of the 2008 Summer Olympics and the 2012 Summer Olympics.

About Yolked®

Yolked® is an NSF Certified for Sport® all-natural sports nutrition product that helps your body utilize protein more efficiently to build more lean muscle in conjunction with resistance training. Its key ingredient, Fortetropin®, is a proprietary composition made from fertilized egg yolk through a patented process that maintains its vital nutrients and bioactivity to build more lean muscle and decrease muscle loss. For more information, please visit www.yolked.com.

About MYOS RENS Technology Inc.

MYOS RENS Technology Inc. (MYOS), "The Muscle Company®", is a Cedar Knolls, NJ-based advanced nutrition company that develops and markets products that improve muscle health and performance. MYOS is the owner of Fortetropin®, a fertilized egg yolk-based product manufactured via a proprietary process to retain and optimize its biological activity. Fortetropin has been clinically shown to increase muscle size and lean body mass in conjunction with resistance training. MYOS believes Fortetropin has the potential to redefine existing standards of physical health and wellness. For more information, please visit www.MYOSRENS.com.

