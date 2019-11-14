MYOS RENS Technology CEO Joseph Mannello Issues Letter to Shareholders Summarizing Milestone Achievements and Ongoing Growth Strategy

Since the launch of Myos Canine in June of 2018, we have seen double-digit growth in sales of our products, which continued in the third quarter of 2019, a 48% increase from the second quarter of 2019. While I'm pleased that Myos Canine continues to grow at a rapid pace, I'm more excited about its potential. Remember, the global veterinary supplement market is massive and is expected to reach over $8 billion by 2023 with a compound annual growth rate of over 6%, according to industry reports. We're finding that when we acquire new customers, they love the product, they see the difference over time in their dog's activity, movement, and muscle strength and they become repeat customers. There is nothing in the marketplace like Myos Canine. I invite you to look at the customer testimonials we've received on our Amazon page, as well as our social media channels. All these channels have proven to be major catalysts for sales of our Myos Canine brand and I look forward to what I anticipate being our biggest marketing push as we approach the holiday season.

Myos Canine is effective in improving mobility and quality of life for dogs and our customers are enthusiastically sharing this fact. It works so well that people continually write compelling reviews and testimonials. They are truly our best sales force in the direct-to-consumer ("DTC") space and it shows in the numbers, therefore, we are devoting more marketing dollars to Myos Canine in order to capitalize on this positive market pressure on a broader scale.

We've also received great feedback from veterinary practices that supply Myos Canine to their customers. Guided by those insights, we created Veterinarian Strength Myos Canine Muscle Formula with branched chain amino acids ("BCAAs"), a more specialized product that is available exclusively through veterinary practices, as opposed to Amazon or other e-commerce options. This formula combines Fortetropin with the BCAAs leucine, isoleucine and valine, further boosting the beneficial effects of muscle protein synthesis and resulting in greater improvement of muscle health in canines. Providing this additional line extension comes at a minimal cost to MYOS, while providing us further entry into the commercial veterinary market. In 2018, there were over 113,000 veterinarians and more than 30 accredited veterinary schools in the United States. In addition, there are over 48 million households owning dogs and averaging 2.4 veterinary visits per household per year according to the American Veterinary Medical Association– so our market potential is huge.

NEW YORK VET SHOW 2019

Last week, Myos Canine was exhibited at the New York Vet Show at the Javits Center, where I delivered remarks at the Innovation Showcase on Myos Canine and the impact of Fortetropin on dogs recovering from TPLO surgery and our new Veterinarian Strength Myos Canine Muscle Formula. At our booth, we had a great turnout of veterinarians and other key industry people, with the biggest draw being our successful clinical studies, as well as presenting one of the only products that effectively supports and enhances muscle health in dogs.

YOLKED

Turning to Yolked®, our all-natural, NSF Certified for Sport® nutrition product, we made progress in the third quarter with sales doubling from a year ago. This was largely a result of the marketing investments made in our DTC vertical, which includes Yolked.com, Amazon, and our social channels, along with our elite athlete focus, which includes over 8 university athletic departments. However, results in this vertical have been less than I expected given the amount of marketing dollars we put behind it. We have seen good responses to the products in the university athletic departments and believe this area along with professional athletic teams is a great market for Yolked. However, in the DTC space, we believe we need to capitalize on the powerful results from our University of California Berkeley study and aim for the 40+ age demographic.

With that in mind, we recently announced a marketing partnership with the Texas Golf Association, the largest statewide amateur golf association in the United States, with over 147,000 active members. Throughout the partnership, we will present instructional videos during the fall and winter months, introducing members to Yolked and demonstrating its benefits. The golf market is a very attractive market for Yolked with customers who are over forty-years of age, affluent, and well-educated. Golfers are always looking for an edge and Yolked gives them one.

CLINICAL STUDY SUCCESSES

As we continue to actively market our brands, we believe the foundation for the long-term success of our products will be driven by the powerful research results we have, to fully leverage Fortetropin's benefits. We were delighted to announce in June our positive top-line results from our randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study that was conducted at the University of California, Berkeley and the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences where we evaluated the impact of Fortetropin on the rate of muscle protein synthesis in older men and women between 60-75 years of age. This study showed that Fortetropin significantly increased the rate of muscle protein synthesis, relative to a placebo, within 21 days. The Principal Investigator of the study, William J. Evans, Ph.D., Adjunct Professor of Human Nutrition, University of California, Berkeley and an expert in sarcopenia, commented, "Fortetropin clearly has a robust effect on the rate of muscle protein synthesis in older adults. It is rare for a nutrition product to show such a consistent and positive effect." This quote is a powerful testimonial on the effectiveness of our products.

We also launched a clinical study in September with the Department of Kinesiology at McMaster University in Hamilton, Canada. This study will examine the impact of Fortetropin on reducing muscle disuse atrophy in young men, which commonly occurs in response to immobilization, such as the atrophy of the thigh muscles following a period of casting for fracture or following surgery such as knee replacement. With this study we hope to show that Fortetropin can shorten recovery times and reduce atrophy of disuse. We believe success with this study will provide MYOS with a sizeable opportunity for our product in the field of rehab and recovery.

LONG TERM STOCK UPSIDE POTENTIAL

MYOS doesn't operate in a capital-raise shareholder-value-destructive manner and raises capital, prudently. Our at-the-market facility with HC Wainwright allows us to take advantage of price fluctuations, reducing our cost of capital compared with most capital raises in small-cap companies. In addition, members of the board and I have participated in various capital raises, free of toxic warrants and options, and we hope to maintain that discipline. I do not take a salary as my compensation is strictly in stock. Our interests are fully aligned with our shareholders because we believe MYOS is a great, long-term investment opportunity, and management should always have skin in the game.

CONCLUSION

We've attained steady growth in this Company as a result of building a scientific case for Fortetropin while developing vibrant brands and marketing programs to get our products into the marketplace. As results have shown, we've made a lot of progress in a relatively short period of time– we're only in the early stages of this process– and we expect greater results from here.

We are very pleased with the progress, enhancements, and improvements we have made in the Company over the last three quarters and our plans for growth going forward. I would like to sincerely thank all the MYOS shareholders and customers for their ongoing support. Our entire team greatly appreciates the confidence you have shown in our mission, products, and operations. We will keep you updated on our progress as developments unfold.

Joseph Mannello

Chief Executive Officer

MYOS RENS Technology

