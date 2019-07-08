MYOS RENS Technology Congratulates the United States Women's National Soccer Team and Team Yolked® Member Carli Lloyd on Winning the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup

CEDAR KNOLLS, N.J., July 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MYOS RENS Technology Inc. ("MYOS" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: MYOS), an advanced nutrition company and the owner of Fortetropin®, a proprietary bioactive composition derived from fertilized egg yolk that helps build lean muscle, enthusiastically congratulates the U.S. Women's World Cup team, along with their co-Captain and member of Team Yolked®, Carli Lloyd, for their spectacular victory in France this past Sunday.

(PRNewsfoto/MYOS RENS Technology Inc.)

Ms. Lloyd is a two-time Olympic gold medalist, two-time FIFA Women's Player of the Year, three-time Olympian, and now a two-time FIFA Women's World Cup champion in her 4th appearance as a member of the team.

Joseph Mannello, CEO of MYOS, commented, "Carli and Team USA had one the most thrilling World Cup tournaments that I have ever seen. Her career accomplishments continue to amaze soccer fans around the world and she will likely go down as one of the greatest competitors in the history of the sport.

"Carli possesses an unrelenting drive toward excellence coupled with humility and professionalism. This resonates deeply with the standards we strive for here at MYOS making Carli an excellent ambassador of the Yolked brand; we are pleased to be partnered with her."

About Carli Lloyd

Carli Anne Lloyd is an American soccer player, two-time Olympic gold medalist, FIFA Women's World Cup champion, 2015 FIFA Player of the Year and 2016 FIFA Player of the Year. She currently plays for Sky Blue FC in the NWSL and the United States Women's National Soccer Team. Lloyd became the first person ever to score three goals in a FIFA Women's World Cup final, and the second soccer player in history to score a hat trick in any senior FIFA World Cup Final. She also scored the gold medal-winning goals in the finals of the 2008 Summer Olympics and the 2012 Summer Olympics.

About Yolked®

Yolked® is an NSF Certified for Sport® all-natural sports nutrition product designed to work in conjunction with your protein of choice to help your body utilize that protein more efficiently. Its key ingredient, Fortetropin®, is made through a patented process that maintains the vital nutrients of fertilized egg yolks to help build more lean muscle and decrease muscle loss. For more information, please visit www.yolked.com.

About MYOS RENS Technology Inc.

MYOS RENS Technology Inc. (MYOS), "The Muscle Company®", is a Cedar Knolls, NJ-based advanced nutrition company that develops and markets products that improve muscle health and performance. MYOS is the owner of Fortetropin®, a fertilized egg yolk-based product manufactured via a proprietary process to retain and optimize its biological activity. Fortetropin has been clinically shown to increase muscle size and lean body mass in conjunction with resistance training. MYOS believes Fortetropin has the potential to redefine existing standards of physical health and wellness. For more information, please visit www.MYOSRENS.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those projected or implied in any forward-looking statements. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to those relating to product and customer demand, market acceptance of our products, the ability to create new products through research and development, the successful results of strategic initiatives, the success of our products, including Qurr®, Yolked®, MYOS Enteral Nutrition Formula™ and MYOS Canine Muscle Formula® , the success of our research and development, the results of the clinical evaluation of Fortetropin® and its effects, the ability to enter into new partnership opportunities and the success of our existing partnerships, the ability to generate revenue and cash flow from sales of our products, the ability to increase our revenue and gross profit margins, the ability to achieve a sustainable, profitable business, the effect of economic conditions, the ability to protect our intellectual property rights, competition from other providers and products, the continued listing of our securities on the Nasdaq Stock Market, risks in product development, our ability to raise capital to fund continuing operations, and other factors discussed from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement for events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made except as required by law.

These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. Our products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

Investor Relations:

Porter LeVay & Rose

Matthew Abenante, IRC, SVP

Phone: 212-564-4700

Email: MYOS@plrinvest.com

SOURCE MYOS RENS Technology Inc.