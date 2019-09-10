MYOS RENS Technology Enters into Research Agreement with McMaster University to Study Impact of Fortetropin® on Muscle Disuse Atrophy in Young Men

CEDAR KNOLLS, N.J., Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MYOS RENS Technology Inc. ("MYOS" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: MYOS), an advanced nutrition company and the owner of Fortetropin®, a proprietary bioactive composition made from fertilized egg yolk that helps build lean muscle, has entered into a research agreement with the Department of Kinesiology at McMaster University in Hamilton, Canada. The study will examine the impact of Fortetropin on reducing muscle disuse atrophy in young men. Muscle atrophy due to disuse commonly occurs in response to immobilization such as the atrophy of the thigh muscles following a period of casting for fracture or following surgery such as knee replacement.

Fortetropin is a natural food product made from fertilized hen egg yolks that has been shown to minimize disuse atrophy in the thigh muscles of dogs that had undergone leg ligament repair surgery. The Principal Investigator for this clinical study will be Stuart M. Phillips, PhD, Professor of Kinesiology, Canada Research Chair and Director, Physical Activity Centre of Excellence (PACE) at McMaster University. Professor Phillips, a key opinion leader in the field of muscle physiology and sarcopenia with over 200 peer-reviewed publications to his credit, will supervise an interdisciplinary team of scientists and physicians.

Fortetropin has been clinically shown to increase muscle size, lean body mass and strength as part of resistance training and to increase the fractional synthetic rate (FSR) of muscle proteins in older men and women (60-75 years of age).

In this randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical study, 24 male subjects, will consume either Fortetropin or a macronutrient-matched placebo for 6 weeks. After a 2-week Fortetropin pre-treatment phase, subjects will wear a knee brace for a period of 2 weeks in order to simulate immobilization-induced muscle disuse atrophy. Following the immobilization phase, subjects will remove the knee brace while continuing to consume Fortetropin for an additional 2 weeks (recovery phase). In order to assess the impact of Fortetropin on muscle atrophy, a series of body composition measurements will be performed during each phase of the study. In addition, muscle biopsy samples will be collected during each phase, and in-depth biochemical analyses will be performed.

"MYOS aims to become one of the leading medical nutrition companies in the area of muscle recovery and rehabilitation. Encouraged by promising results from multiple human and canine clinical studies, we are delighted to work with the respected research group of Professor Phillips at McMaster University. Completing this study is an important part of our commercial strategy to increase our business in a growing market with tremendous opportunity," commented Joseph Mannello, CEO of MYOS.

Fortetropin has the potential to improve muscle health based on multiple rigorous studies in both canines and humans. This new study will build upon previous research which demonstrated that Fortetropin minimizes muscle atrophy in dogs recovering from leg ligament repair surgery. "We are excited to work with MYOS on this human clinical trial. Very few nutrition products have been studied to this degree," commented Dr. Phillips.

About MYOS RENS Technology Inc.

MYOS RENS Technology Inc. (MYOS), "The Muscle Company®", is a Cedar Knolls, NJ-based advanced nutrition company that develops and markets products that improve muscle health and performance. MYOS is the owner of Fortetropin®, a fertilized egg yolk-based product manufactured via a proprietary process to retain and optimize its biological activity. Fortetropin has been clinically shown to increase muscle size, lean body mass and strength in conjunction with resistance training. For more information, please visit www.myosrens.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those projected or implied in any forward-looking statements. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to those relating to product and customer demand, market acceptance of our products, the ability to create new products through research and development, the successful results of strategic initiatives, the success of our products, including Qurr®, Yolked®, and MYOS Canine Muscle Formula® , the success of our research and development, the results of the clinical evaluation of Fortetropin® and its effects, including the clinical trial described above, the ability to enter into new partnership opportunities and the success of our existing partnerships, the ability to generate revenue and cash flow from sales of our products, the ability to increase our revenue and gross profit margins, the ability to achieve a sustainable, profitable business, the effect of economic conditions, the ability to protect our intellectual property rights, competition from other providers and products, the continued listing of our securities on the Nasdaq Stock Market, risks in product development, our ability to raise capital to fund continuing operations, and other factors discussed from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement for events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made except as required by law.

These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. Our products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

Investor Relations:

Porter LeVay & Rose

Matthew Abenante, IRC, SVP

Phone: 212-564-4700

Email: MYOS@plrinvest.com

SOURCE MYOS RENS Technology

Related Links

http://www.myosrens.com

