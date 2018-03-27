MYOS RENS Technology, Inc. Announces Research Agreement with Rutgers University Focused on Discovery of Compounds and Products for Improving Muscle Health and Performance

The discovery program will be led by Joseph W. Freeman, Ph.D., Associate Professor, Department of Biomedical Engineering at Rutgers' School of Engineering, who oversees the University's Musculoskeletal Tissue Regeneration Laboratory ("MoTR").

"We hope this program will result in the discovery of compounds and products that we can potentially develop as therapeutics for improving muscle health and performance and preventing muscle loss in disorders such as sarcopenia and cachexia," said Joseph Mannello, CEO of MYOS.

Dr. Freeman commented, "The Rutgers MoTR team is pleased to have the opportunity to work with MYOS on discovering products that may have the potential to address muscle wasting disorders such as cachexia or to slow the progressive loss of lean muscle mass as a consequence of aging."

"The program undertaken by Dr. Freeman is the first of many programs which MYOS would seek to collaborate with Rutgers over the next several years," commented Mannello. "We believe that working with leading researchers at Rutgers will enable us to take MYOS to the next stage of its growth and development as an emerging research-focused company with the goal of developing next generation products to address muscle loss."

About MYOS RENS Technology Inc.

MYOS RENS Technology Inc. (MYOS), "The Muscle Company™", is a Cedar Knolls, NJ-based bionutrition company that develops and markets products that improve muscle health and performance. MYOS is the owner of Fortetropin®, a fertilized egg yolk-based product manufactured via a proprietary process to retain and optimize its biological activity. Fortetropin® has been clinically shown to increase muscle size and lean body mass in conjunction with resistance training. MYOS believes Fortetropin® has the potential to redefine existing standards of physical health and wellness. For more information, please visit www.MYOSRENS.com.

Any statements in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those projected or implied in any forward-looking statements. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to those relating to product and customer demand, market acceptance of our products, the ability to create new products through research and development, the successful results of strategic initiatives, the successful launch of our products, including Qurr® products, the success of our research and development, the results of the clinical evaluation of Fortetropin® and its effects, the ability to enter into new partnership opportunities and the success of our existing partnerships, the ability to generate the forecasted revenue stream and cash flow from sales of our products, the ability to continue increasing our revenue and gross profit margins, the ability to achieve a sustainable, profitable business, the effect of economic conditions, the ability to protect our intellectual property rights, competition from other providers and products, the continued listing of our securities on the Nasdaq Stock Market, risks in product development, our ability to raise capital to fund continuing operations, and other factors discussed from time to time in the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement for events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made except as required by law.

These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. Our products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

