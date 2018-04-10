MYOS RENS Technology Introduces New Sports Nutrition Product Line, Yolked™, and Earns Prestigious "Certified For Sport®" Certification From NSF International

Yolked™ is a novel advanced nutrition product based on Fortetropin® that will be marketed specifically to competitive athletes.

Joseph Mannello, Chief Executive Officer of MYOS RENS Technology, Inc., stated, "Competitive athletes work harder than ever before in building lean muscle mass to gain greater strength, stamina and flexibility. We developed and formulated Yolked™ specifically to meet the needs of these athletes. Our goal for Yolked™ products is to have a major presence in locker rooms and training facilities of collegiate and professional sports teams."

"Athletic programs demand third party certification to protect their athletes and the NSF's "Certified for Sport®" certification is the gold standard. In late 2017, MYOS entered into a strategic partnership with IMG College, a division of IMG, to market its products to collegiate athletic programs and their fans. IMG College has a large national footprint across collegiate athletics that can open the way for MYOS to reach not only the athletic departments, but also the faculty and alumni. Importantly, achieving the Certified for Sport® certification for Yolked™ will enable MYOS to aggressively execute upon our strategic program with IMG," continued Mr. Mannello.

"Achieving NSF's Certified for Sport® certification demonstrates MYOS RENS Technology's commitment to quality, safety and clean sport," said Brian Jordan, CSCS, RSCC *D, Technical Manager of NSF International's Certified for Sport® program. "Consumers can choose Certified for Sport® products with confidence, knowing that those products have been tested for harmful levels of contaminants like lead and arsenic as well as more than 272 athletic banned substances."

The NSF Certified for Sport® Program helps athletes, coaches and trainers make more educated decisions when choosing sports supplements. The program is recognized by the NFL, NFL Players Association, MLB, MLB Players Association, PGA, LPGA and Canadian Centre for Ethics in Sports.

The Certified for Sport® certification mark on packaging helps athletes of all levels choose supplements with confidence. Certified for Sport® supplements must meet rigorous standards that include comprehensive lab testing and extensive evaluation of the manufacturing process to ensure contaminated substances or hidden ingredients are not added to a product. To learn more about the Certified for Sport® program visit nsfsport.com or download our NSF Sport app from your app store.

About MYOS RENS Technology Inc.

MYOS RENS Technology Inc. (MYOS), "The Muscle Company™", is a Cedar Knolls, NJ-based bionutrition company that develops and markets products that improve muscle health and performance. MYOS is the owner of Fortetropin®, a fertilized egg yolk-based product manufactured via a proprietary process to retain and optimize its biological activity. Fortetropin® has been clinically shown to increase muscle size and lean body mass in conjunction with resistance training. MYOS believes Fortetropin® has the potential to redefine existing standards of physical health and wellness. For more information, please visit www.MYOSRENS.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those projected or implied in any forward-looking statements. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to those relating to product and customer demand, market acceptance of our products, the ability to create new products through research and development, the successful results of strategic initiatives, the successful launch of our products, including Qurr® products, the success of our research and development, the results of the clinical evaluation of Fortetropin® and its effects, the ability to enter into new partnership opportunities and the success of our existing partnerships, the ability to generate the forecasted revenue stream and cash flow from sales of our products, the ability to continue increasing our revenue and gross profit margins, the ability to achieve a sustainable, profitable business, the effect of economic conditions, the ability to protect our intellectual property rights, competition from other providers and products, the continued listing of our securities on the Nasdaq Stock Market, risks in product development, our ability to raise capital to fund continuing operations, and other factors discussed from time to time in the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement for events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made except as required by law.

These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. Our products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

