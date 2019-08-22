MYOS RENS Technology Kicks Off College Football Season with the Launch of the Yolked® Rose Bowl Stadium Sweepstakes

Two tickets to the Big Game on New Year's Day at Rose Bowl Stadium

Two VIP pre-game hospitality passes

Two VIP passes to the Tournament of Roses Parade

Round trip airfare for two, hotel for two nights stay, ground transportation

Commemorative memorabilia

The Sweepstakes will be promoted via Learfield IMG's expansive 50-state Digital Fan Network, strategically targeting fans who represent a geographic, demographic and behavioral fit, as well as Yolked's official social media channels www.facebook.com/YolkedFortetropin, Instagram @YolkedFortetropin, and those of its endorsers and ambassadors.

"As someone who is passionate about College Football and the benefits of using Yolked, I am thrilled to announce the launch of the Yolked Rose Bowl Stadium Sweepstakes. This promotion will enable Team Yolked to connect with College Football fans across the country. Few nutrition products have been studied to the degree that Yolked has. Whether you're a competitive athlete or dedicated to a high-caliber fitness lifestyle, Yolked is a product that can help you achieve your muscle health goals. Working with Learfield IMG, we look forward to connecting with fans across the country," commented Joseph Mannello, CEO of MYOS.

A sure-fire future Pro Football Hall of Famer, Joe Thomas, played 11 seasons with the Cleveland Browns and was named to the Pro Bowl 10 times. He was also a unanimous All-American selection at the University of Wisconsin. Thomas stars in each of the Sweepstakes' promotional videos and will use his Twitter feed throughout the season to encourage fans to participate in the contest.

About Yolked®

Yolked is an NSF Certified for Sport® all-natural sports nutrition product designed to work in conjunction with your protein of choice to help your body utilize that protein more efficiently. Its key ingredient, Fortetropin®, is made through a patented process that maintains the vital nutrients of fertilized egg yolks to help build more lean muscle and decrease muscle loss. For more information, please visit www.yolked.com.

About MYOS RENS Technology Inc.

MYOS RENS Technology Inc. (MYOS), "The Muscle Company®", is a Cedar Knolls, NJ-based advanced nutrition company that develops and markets products that improve muscle health and performance. MYOS is the owner of Fortetropin®, a fertilized egg yolk-based product manufactured via a proprietary process to retain and optimize its biological activity. Fortetropin has been clinically shown to increase muscle size and lean body mass in conjunction with resistance training. MYOS believes Fortetropin has the potential to redefine existing standards of physical health and wellness. For more information, please visit www.myosrens.com.

