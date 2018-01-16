MYOS RENS Technology Launches 30-Day Qurr® Fortetropin® Challenge

CEDAR KNOLLS, N.J., Jan. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- MYOS RENS Technology Inc. ("MYOS" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: MYOS), a bionutrition company and owner of Fortetropin®, the natural food product that helps build lean muscle in conjunction with resistance training, today launched the Qurr® Fortetropin® Challenge (the "Challenge"), a new initiative that combines Fortetropin®-based Qurr® products with a workout and support plan designed by an award-winning and nationally certified personal trainer, Scott Keppel.

Joseph Mannello, Chief Executive Officer of MYOS, commented, "This is another initiative that reflects our commitment toward more aggressive product awareness and acceptance. MYOS is eager to build partnerships with leading personal trainers and fitness centers, with a view towards reaching this key demographic."

The Challenge provides the perfect platform for people to get back on track for their long-term fitness goals. It combines a 30-day supply of Qurr® branded shakes containing Fortetropin®, which is clinically shown to help build lean muscle mass as part of a strength training program, with a 30-day workout program designed by Scott Keppel, to help shape muscles, increase strength, and burn significant fat. The workout regimen is designed to promote healthy eating, exercising, consistently using Qurr® and practicing healthy habits for these 30 days, so that the regimen will become part of the user's lifestyle and mindset.

Throughout the Challenge, users will log in to their Vimify account (a social health and fitness app) to receive clear and actionable lessons and habits, along with coaching and support from Scott Keppel. Users can invite friends, family or co-workers to monitor their progress and provide encouragement. Users gain permanent access to the content after the Challenge is complete.

"I am pleased to be partnering with Scott Keppel and his amazing team at Scott's Training Systems," continued Mr. Mannello. "Scott is well-known in the world of competition for his accomplishments in coaching bikini, figure, fitness, and body building contestants. Importantly, Scott shares our commitment to empowering individuals to create a healthy lifestyle and to meet their fitness and/or competitive goals."

For more information and to join the Qurr® Fortetropin® Challenge, please visit: https://www.vimify.com/app/reg/group9031.

About MYOS RENS Technology Inc. MYOS RENS Technology Inc. (MYOS), "The Muscle Company™," is a Cedar Knolls, NJ-based bionutrition company that develops and markets products that improve muscle health and performance. MYOS is the owner of Fortetropin®, which has been clinically shown to increase muscle size and lean body mass in conjunction with resistance training. Fortetropin® is a fertilized egg yolk-based product manufactured via a proprietary process to retain and optimize its biological activity. MYOS believes Fortetropin® has the potential to redefine existing standards of physical health and wellness. For more information, please visit www.MYOSRENS.com.

