MYOS RENS Technology Launches Advanced Veterinary Supplement Product For Dogs, Powered By Fortetropin®

Joseph Mannello, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, stated, "We are excited to be launching our first veterinary health supplement, which helps support muscle health in dogs. Over the last year, Fortetropin® consumers reached out to tell us about their personal experiences using our products and their observations of their dogs who consumed Fortetropin®. As often happens, people share what's good for them with their pets and these consumers stated that their dogs showed noticeable improvement in their energy and physical abilities after consuming Fortetropin®. We then took it a step further and tested Fortetropin® products with veterinarians, who reported that older dogs engaged in more physical activity after consuming Fortetropin®, and resumed certain activities that were thought to have stopped because of age. We plan to distribute this supplement through established veterinary practices throughout the country offering customers a home delivery auto-ship option."

"As we've stated in prior announcements and conference calls, we view the veterinary supplement market as an untapped growth opportunity for the Company. According to a report from Packaged Facts, Pet Supplements in the U.S., 6th Edition, U.S. sales of veterinary supplements reached $580 million in 2016, up 3.5% from the previous year." There are 57 million pet owners in the 18 to 39 year-old range who are more likely to depend on their veterinarians for advice about pet products.

The supplement comes in powder form and is available for dogs of all sizes. MYOS Canine Muscle Formula is formulated to mix well with and fortify a dog's existing food of choice. A single canister provides approximately 60 servings/two-month supply of product for a medium-sized dog.

"To the best of our knowledge, there is no pet health supplement product that addresses muscle atrophy," continued Mr. Mannello. "The feedback we have received from veterinarians and pet owners has been overwhelmingly positive. Given that lean muscle mass is inversely associated with mortality from all causes in humans, we believe veterinarians, as well as consumers, will appreciate the muscle-enhancing benefits of adding Fortetropin® to their dog's diet. Please contact us for further information or to purchase the product: MYOS RENS Technology, 973-509-0444; www.myospet.com.

"Our commitment to the science behind Fortetropin® along with the potential of developing a veterinary product line, led us to launch a clinical study at Kansas State University in 2017 to determine if daily supplementation of Fortetropin® is effective in reducing muscle atrophy in dogs that undergo TPLO surgery (which is comparable to ACL surgery in humans). The study is nearly complete and we expect to announce the results before the end of 2018."

About MYOS RENS Technology Inc.

MYOS RENS Technology Inc. (MYOS), "The Muscle Company™", is a Cedar Knolls, NJ-based bionutrition company that develops and markets products that improve muscle health and performance. MYOS is the owner of Fortetropin®, a fertilized egg yolk-based product manufactured via a proprietary process to retain and optimize its biological activity. Fortetropin® has been clinically shown to increase muscle size and lean body mass in conjunction with resistance training. MYOS believes Fortetropin® has the potential to redefine existing standards of physical health and wellness. For more information, please visit www.MYOSRENS.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those projected or implied in any forward-looking statements. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to those relating to product and customer demand, market acceptance of our products, including the products described herein, the ability to create new products through research and development, including the products described herein, the successful results of strategic initiatives, the successful launch of our products, including Qurr® products and the products described herein, the success of our research and development, the results of the clinical evaluation of Fortetropin® and its effects, including the results of the study described herein, the ability to enter into new partnership opportunities and the success of our existing partnerships, the ability to generate the forecasted revenue stream and cash flow from sales of our products, the ability to continue increasing our revenue and gross profit margins, the ability to achieve a sustainable, profitable business, the effect of economic conditions, the ability to protect our intellectual property rights, competition from other providers and products, the continued listing of our securities on the Nasdaq Stock Market, risks in product development, our ability to raise capital to fund continuing operations, and other factors discussed from time to time in the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement for events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made except as required by law.

These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. Our products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

Investor Relations:

Porter LeVay & Rose

Michael Porter, President

Phone: 212-564-4700

Email: MYOS@plrinvest.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/myos-rens-technology-launches-advanced-veterinary-supplement-product-for-dogs-powered-by-fortetropin-300660460.html

SOURCE MYOS RENS Technology Inc.

Related Links

http://www.MYOSRENS.com

