MYOS RENS Technology Launches Exclusive ‘Veterinarian Strength’ Myos Canine Muscle Formula

"Since the launch of Myos Canine Muscle Formula, we have been overwhelmed with the response from the marketplace. Dog owners and veterinarians alike have reached out to us with their stories of incredible animal recoveries from injury or surgery, and the overall increase in vitality in elder dogs consuming the product," commented Joseph Mannello, Chief Executive Officer of MYOS. "We felt that the next logical step in expanding our animal health business would be to offer a 'next level' of Myos Canine sold only through veterinary practices. This will provide veterinarians an exclusive product to introduce in their practices, while furthering our reach in this critical area of the marketplace. In addition, by combining BCAAs to our already clinically proven Fortetropin, we believe Veterinarian Strength Myos Canine Muscle Formula will provide greater benefit in improving overall muscle health in canines."

Clinical research conducted at Kansas State University College of Veterinary Medicine, showed that Fortetropin, the key ingredient in Veterinarian Strength Myos Canine Muscle Formula, significantly improved recovery from injury and surgery and minimized disuse atrophy. The product has been especially beneficial to aging dogs to improve their mobility, vitality and quality of life. An additional clinical study is being conducted at Kansas State University College of Veterinary Medicine to evaluate the impact of Fortetropin on quality of life and activity in geriatric dogs. For more information, please visit www.myospet.com

Veterinarian Strength Myos Canine Muscle Formula will be showcased at the New York Vet Show from November 7-8 at the Javits Center in Booth #885 . To register for the New York Vet Show, please visit https://newyork.vetshow.com.

About MYOS RENS Technology Inc.

MYOS RENS Technology Inc. (MYOS), "The Muscle Company", is a Cedar Knolls, NJ-based advanced nutrition company that develops and markets products that improve muscle health and performance. MYOS is the owner of Fortetropin, a fertilized egg yolk-based product manufactured via a proprietary process to retain and optimize its biological activity. Fortetropin has been clinically shown to increase muscle size and lean body mass in conjunction with resistance training. MYOS believes Fortetropin has the potential to redefine existing standards of physical health and wellness. For more information, please visit www.myosrens.com.

About Myos Canine Muscle Formula® Regular and Veterinarian Strength®

Myos Canine Muscle Formula is an advanced veterinary health supplement to support muscle health in dogs, featuring Fortetropin® as the active ingredient. Fortetropin is made through a patented process that maintains the vital nutrients of fertilized egg yolks to help build more lean muscle and decrease muscle loss. Branched-chain amino acids were added to Veterinarian Strength to further enhance muscle recovery and rejuvenation in canines. For more information, please visit www.myospet.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those projected or implied in any forward-looking statements. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to those relating to product and customer demand, market acceptance of our products, the ability to create new products through research and development, the successful results of strategic initiatives, the success of our products, including Qurr®, Yolked®, MYOS Canine Muscle Formula®, MYOS Canine Muscle Formula Veterinarian Strength and MYOS Enteral Nutrition Formula™, the success of our research and development, the results of the clinical evaluation of Fortetropin® and its effects, the ability to enter into new partnership opportunities and the success of our existing partnerships, the ability to generate revenue and cash flow from sales of our products, the ability to increase our revenue and gross profit margins, the ability to achieve a sustainable, profitable business, the effect of economic conditions, the ability to protect our intellectual property rights, competition from other providers and products, the continued listing of our securities on the Nasdaq Stock Market, risks in product development, our ability to raise capital to fund continuing operations, and other factors discussed from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement for events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made except as required by law.

Investor Relations:

Porter LeVay & Rose

Matthew Abenante, IRC, SVP

Phone: 212-564-4700

Email: MYOS@plrinvest.com

SOURCE MYOS RENS Technology

