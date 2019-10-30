MYOS RENS Technology Partners with the Texas Golf Association to Introduce Yolked® to Strategic Demographic

CEDAR KNOLLS, N.J., Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MYOS RENS Technology Inc. ("MYOS" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: MYOS), an advanced nutrition company and the owner of Fortetropin®, a proprietary bioactive composition made from fertilized egg yolks that helps build lean muscle, announced a marketing partnership with the Texas Golf Association (TGA), the largest statewide amateur golf association in the United States, with over 147,000 active members.

Joseph Mannello, Chief Executive Officer of MYOS commented, "Partnering with the TGA is an excellent fit for MYOS. Members of the TGA and golfers in general represent an important demographic that can benefit from using Yolked® to increase their muscle mass and strength in order to hit the ball farther. The TGA is one of the largest and most respected golf associations in the country, and we look forward to actively engaging this community."

"The Texas Golf Association is extremely excited about our recent partnership with MYOS," commented Matthew Dribnak, Business Development Manager of the TGA. "As one of the largest and most prestigious state golf associations in the country, we seek to provide our membership with products and services that enhance our members' on-course experience. We believe that Yolked can provide an edge through its unique muscle health support formula manifesting in increased energy on the course, with more power to drive the ball greater distances. Our demographics line up perfectly with the Yolked brand and we are looking forward to hearing many success stories."

As part of this marketing partnership, MYOS will present a 4-part instructional video series available exclusively to TGA members during the fall and winter months. The series is aimed at introducing members to Yolked (YolkedGolf.com), our all-natural sports nutrition product that scientific and clinical studies have shown to increase lean muscle mass and strength and prevent atrophy of disuse; and to help TGA members get the most out of their off-season training so that they can enter 2020 in the best shape of their lives.

About the Texas Golf Association

Founded in 1906, the Texas Golf Association is one of the largest and most respected golf associations in the country, with an ongoing commitment of ensuring that the top resources and most dependable staff are in place to meet current and future needs of its members, contestants, volunteers and all who strive to preserve the great traditions of the game. For over 100 years, the Texas Golf Association has functioned to promote the best interests and true spirit of the honorable sport throughout the state of Texas. For more information, please visit www.txga.org

About MYOS RENS Technology Inc.

MYOS RENS Technology Inc. (MYOS), "The Muscle Company", is a Cedar Knolls, NJ-based advanced nutrition company that develops and markets products that improve muscle health and performance. MYOS is the owner of Fortetropin, a fertilized egg yolk-based product manufactured via a proprietary process to retain and optimize its biological activity. Fortetropin has been clinically shown to increase muscle size and lean body mass in conjunction with resistance training. MYOS believes Fortetropin has the potential to redefine existing standards of physical health and wellness. For more information, please visit www.myosrens.com.

About Yolked®

Yolked is an NSF Certified for Sport® all-natural sports nutrition product designed to work in conjunction with your protein of choice to help your body utilize that protein more efficiently. Its key ingredient, Fortetropin, is made through a patented process that maintains the vital nutrients of fertilized egg yolks to help build more lean muscle and decrease muscle loss. For more information, please visit www.yolked.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those projected or implied in any forward-looking statements. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to those relating to product and customer demand, market acceptance of our products, the ability to create new products through research and development, the successful results of strategic initiatives, the success of our products, including Qurr®, Yolked®, MYOS Canine Muscle Formula® and MYOS Enteral Nutrition Formula™, the success of our research and development, the results of the clinical evaluation of Fortetropin® and its effects, the ability to enter into new partnership opportunities and the success of our existing partnerships, the ability to generate revenue and cash flow from sales of our products, the ability to increase our revenue and gross profit margins, the ability to achieve a sustainable, profitable business, the effect of economic conditions, the ability to protect our intellectual property rights, competition from other providers and products, the continued listing of our securities on the Nasdaq Stock Market, risks in product development, our ability to raise capital to fund continuing operations, and other factors discussed from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement for events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made except as required by law.

