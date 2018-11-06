MYOS RENS Technology Signs Distribution Agreement With Miller Veterinary Supply East To Bring Innovative MYOS Canine Muscle Formula™ To 6,000+ Veterinary Hospitals

CEDAR KNOLLS, N.J., Nov. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- MYOS RENS Technology Inc. ("MYOS" or "the Company") (Nasdaq: MYOS), a biotherapeutics and bionutrition company and the owner of Fortetropin®, a proprietary bioactive composition derived from fertilized egg yolk that helps build lean muscle, announced today that it has signed a distribution agreement with Miller Veterinary Supply East ("Miller"), which will allow MYOS to sell its MYOS Canine Muscle Formula ("MYOS Canine") in more than 6,000 Veterinary hospitals.

Joseph Mannello, Chief Executive Officer of MYOS, commented, "This agreement is a major achievement in our commercial strategy for MYOS Canine which will enable veterinarians at over 6,000 veterinary hospitals throughout the Eastern U.S. to offer the only all-natural pet health supplement in the marketplace that has been shown to increase lean muscle mass and size and improves mobility. Miller's deep-rooted credibility and trust as the longest-running wholesale distributor of pet supplies to veterinarians and licensed pet care professionals in the U.S., makes them the ideal partner for MYOS Canine as we look to expand our footprint in the growing veterinary supplements industry."

Clay Cass, Chief Operating Officer of Miller Veterinary Supply East, stated, "This is an exciting opportunity for us to increase the depth of our pet supplement offerings and provide added value to our veterinary clients. MYOS Canine Muscle Formula is truly revolutionary and is highly complementary to our current product portfolio. The fact that MYOS Canine is an all-natural, single-ingredient supplement, backed by scientific research, makes it an ideal product all veterinarians should look to offer dog owners."

About Miller Veterinary Supply East

Miller Veterinary Supply East services the Northeast US providing licensed veterinarians the equipment, instruments, pet food, pharmaceuticals and supplies needed to run their practices. Miller's aim is to professionally represent their Vendor Partners while providing added value, exemplary service and an unparalleled hands-on approach. For more information, please visit https://millerveteast.com.

About MYOS RENS Technology Inc.

MYOS RENS Technology Inc. (MYOS), "The Muscle Company®", is a Cedar Knolls, NJ-based bionutrition company that develops and markets products that improve muscle health and performance. MYOS is the owner of Fortetropin®, a fertilized egg yolk-based product manufactured via a proprietary process to retain and optimize its biological activity. Fortetropin has been clinically shown to increase muscle size and lean body mass in conjunction with resistance training. MYOS believes Fortetropin has the potential to redefine existing standards of physical health and wellness. For more information, please visit www.MYOSRENS.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those projected or implied in any forward-looking statements. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to those relating to product and customer demand, market acceptance of our products, the ability to create new products through research and development, the successful results of strategic initiatives, the successful launch of our products, including Qurr®, Yolked®, MYOS Enteral Nutrition Formula, and MYOS Canine Muscle Formula™ products, the success of our research and development, including the clinical studies described above, the results of the clinical evaluation of Fortetropin® and its effects, the ability to enter into new partnership opportunities and the success of our existing partnerships, the ability to generate the forecasted revenue stream and cash flow from sales of our products, the ability to continue increasing our revenue and gross profit margins, the ability to achieve a sustainable, profitable business, the effect of economic conditions, the ability to protect our intellectual property rights, competition from other providers and products, the continued listing of our securities on the Nasdaq Stock Market, risks in product development, our ability to raise capital to fund continuing operations, and other factors discussed from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement for events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made except as required by law.

