MYOS RENS Technology to Exhibit MYOS Canine Muscle Formula® at the New York Vet Show in New York City, November 7- 8, 2019

CEDAR KNOLLS, N.J., Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MYOS RENS Technology, Inc. ("MYOS" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: MYOS), announced today that its Chief Executive Officer, Joseph Mannello, will deliver remarks on Myos Canine Muscle Formula®, the Company's fast-growing Fortetropin-based veterinary product, at the New York Vet Show on Friday, November 8th at 12:30pm, at Innovation Showcase 1 in the Javits Center. Over the last 2 years, the New York Vet Show has provided veterinary healthcare professionals with practical and relevant educational, training and networking opportunities, hosting over 200 exhibitors and over 2,000 delegates each year.

Myos Canine Muscle Formula is a revolutionary formula made to support optimal muscle health in dogs and contains a single all-natural ingredient– Fortetropin®. Fortetropin is made from fertilized egg yolk via a patented low temperature technology that preserves its biological integrity and bioactivity. Veterinary clinical research conducted at Kansas State University College of Veterinary Medicine, showed that the product significantly improved recovery from injury and surgery and minimized disuse atrophy. The product has been especially beneficial to aging dogs to improve their mobility, vitality and quality of life. For more information, please visit www.myospet.com

Please visit Booth #885 to learn about Myos Canine Muscle Formula. To register for the New York Vet Show, please visit https://newyork.vetshow.com.

About MYOS RENS Technology Inc.

MYOS RENS Technology Inc. (MYOS), "The Muscle Company®", is a Cedar Knolls, NJ-based advanced nutrition company that develops and markets products that improve muscle health and performance. MYOS is the owner of Fortetropin®, a fertilized egg yolk-based product manufactured via a proprietary process to retain and optimize its biological activity. Fortetropin has been clinically shown to increase muscle size and lean body mass in conjunction with resistance training. MYOS believes Fortetropin has the potential to redefine existing standards of physical health and wellness. For more information, please visit www.myosrens.com.

About Myos Canine Muscle Formula®

Myos Canine Muscle Formula is an advanced veterinary health supplement to support muscle health in dogs, featuring Fortetropin as the active ingredient. Fortetropin is made through a patented process that maintains the vital nutrients of fertilized egg yolks to help build more lean muscle and decrease muscle loss. For more information, please visit www.myospet.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those projected or implied in any forward-looking statements. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to those relating to product and customer demand, market acceptance of our products, the ability to create new products through research and development, the successful results of strategic initiatives, the success of our products, including Qurr®, Yolked® MYOS Canine Muscle Formula® and MYOS Enteral Nutrition Formula™, the success of our research and development, the results of the clinical evaluation of Fortetropin® and its effects, the ability to enter into new partnership opportunities and the success of our existing partnerships, the ability to generate revenue and cash flow from sales of our products, the ability to increase our revenue and gross profit margins, the ability to achieve a sustainable, profitable business, the effect of economic conditions, the ability to protect our intellectual property rights, competition from other providers and products, the continued listing of our securities on the Nasdaq Stock Market, risks in product development, our ability to raise capital to fund continuing operations, and other factors discussed from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement for events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made except as required by law.

These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. Our products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

Investor Relations:

Porter LeVay & Rose

Mathew Abenante, IRC, SVP

Phone: 212-564-4700

Email: MYOS@plrinvest.com

