MYOS RENS Technology to Provide Exciting Updates on New Product and Clinical Research at the Veterinary Meeting & Expo in Orlando, January 19-22, 2020

Some of the key highlights that MYOS will provide updates on include:

The initiation of a randomized, double blind, placebo-controlled clinical study to examine the impact of Fortetropin on quality of life and mobility involving 40 geriatric dogs at Kansas State University , under the direction of Professor Kenneth Harkin DVM, DACVIM (SAIM). The initiation of a randomized, double blind, placebo-controlled crossover clinical study at Animal Medical Center to examine the impact of Fortetropin on serum myostatin levels in dogs over the course of 24 hours, under the direction of Leilani Alvarez , DVM, DACVSMR. The launch of MYOS Canine Muscle Formula Vet Strength, an enhanced formulation of our highly rated MYOS Canine Muscle Formula product that includes branched chain amino acids ("BCAAs") for improved muscle growth and recovery, which is available exclusively through our nationwide network of Partner Veterinarians. The appointment of Albert Ahn , DVM as a Strategic Adviser to guide the growth and development of MYOS' rapidly expanding Animal Health Business. Dr. Ahn brings with him over 25 years of leadership experience in the Animal Health industry with leading companies such as Hill's Pet Nutrition, Sumitomo and Merial.

"Since the launch of MYOS Canine Muscle Formula in 2018, it has become clear that this is a product that has disruptive potential in the canine muscle health space," stated Joseph Mannello, CEO of MYOS. "This is evidenced not only by the incredible testimonials that we continue to receive from dog owners across the country regularly, but from positive results from clinical studies that we have sponsored such as the Kansas State University TPLO study wherein dogs who consumed Fortetropin recovered faster from the surgery and had experienced less atrophy of disuse in the leg that was operated on. As we continue to grow our business, Animal Health remains one of our most exciting areas of focus. We are committed to developing MYOS Canine Muscle Formula into a brand that dog owners across the country will not only recognize but utilize as an essential nutrition product," added Mr. Mannello.

"It has become clear from reports in the veterinary literature that improving the muscle health of dogs will result in reduced morbidity and mortality. That being said, there are few products that are commercially available to support muscle health with the degree of scientific and clinical research behind them that MYOS Canine Muscle Formula has. The product has remarkable potential," commented Albert Ahn, DVM, Strategic Adviser, MYOS RENS Technology, Inc.

The Northern American Veterinary Community (NAVC) Conference / VMX is one of the leading veterinary conferences in the world. The event is expected to attract over17,000 veterinary professionals from around the world in addition to over 700 corporate exhibitors. MYOS Canine Muscle Formula® (Regular and Veterinarian Strength) will be available at the conference in Booth #2028. Please contact Andrea Libretti at alibretti@myoscorp.com for additional product details.

About MYOS RENS Technology Inc.

MYOS RENS Technology Inc. (MYOS), "The Muscle Company®", is a Cedar Knolls, NJ-based advanced nutrition company that develops and markets products that improve muscle health and performance. MYOS is the owner of Fortetropin®, a fertilized egg yolk-based product manufactured via a proprietary process to retain and optimize its biological activity. Fortetropin has been clinically shown to increase muscle size, lean body mass and reduce muscle atrophy. MYOS believes Fortetropin has the potential to redefine existing standards of physical health and wellness. For more information, please visit www.myosrens.com.

About Myos Canine Muscle Formula®

Myos Canine Muscle Formula (Regular and Veterinarian Strength) is an advanced veterinary health supplement to support muscle health in dogs, featuring Fortetropin as the active ingredient. Fortetropin is made through a patented process that maintains the vital nutrients of fertilized egg yolks to help build more lean muscle and decrease muscle loss. For more information, please visit www.myospet.com.

