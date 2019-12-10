MYOS to Introduce its Longevity Business with its Physician Muscle Health Formula at the World Congress on Anti-Aging Medicine in Las Vegas December 13-15, 2019

Earlier this year, MYOS announced that in a clinical trial involving 60-75-year-old men and women, subjects who consumed Fortetropin on a daily basis experienced an increase of approximately 15% in the rate of muscle protein synthesis when compared with subjects who received a macronutrient-matched placebo. The results from this clinical trial will be presented by its principal investigator, William J. Evans, Ph.D., Adjunct Professor of Nutrition, University of California, Berkeley at the International Conference on Frailty & Sarcopenia Research on March 11, 2020 in Toulouse, France.

Encouraged by positive results from this clinical study and previous studies showing that Fortetropin increases muscle mass and strength, MYOS decided to formally launch its longevity business by introducing its branded product, Physician Muscle Health Formula®. This product will be distributed through medical practices focused on anti-aging medicine across the United States. In addition, the Company will also debut a private labeling service. This service will enable physicians to develop their own Fortetropin-based nutrition products in consultation with the Company's scientists and engineers, leveraging our portfolio of scientific research and clinical trials. Members of MYOS' scientific and business development staff will be at the Company's booth (#2090) to meet with medical professionals and discuss opportunities for collaboration.

"Fortetropin has remarkable potential to improve human longevity and we are pleased to share our advancements on improving muscle health at the upcoming World Congress on Anti-Aging Medicine later this week," commented Joseph Mannello, CEO of MYOS. "Maintaining muscle mass and health plays a vital role in supporting an excellent quality of life as we get older and has been shown in numerous respected publications to be associated with improved longevity. Muscle plays a central role in movement, energy metabolism and bone health. The beauty of MYOS' approach to addressing muscle health is that our products are all-natural nutrition products that capitalize on a patented manufacturing process and are backed by a large body of preclinical and human clinical research," added Mr. Mannello.

About MYOS RENS Technology Inc.

MYOS RENS Technology Inc. (MYOS), "The Muscle Company®", is a Cedar Knolls, NJ-based advanced nutrition company that develops and markets products that improve muscle health and performance. MYOS is the owner of Fortetropin®, a fertilized egg yolk-based product manufactured via a proprietary process to retain and optimize its biological activity. Fortetropin has been clinically shown to increase muscle size, lean body mass and reduce muscle atrophy. MYOS believes Fortetropin has the potential to redefine existing standards of physical health and wellness. For more information, please visit www.myosrens.com.

About Fortetropin®

Fortetropin works in conjunction with your protein of choice to help your body utilize that protein more efficiently. Fortetropin is made through a patented process that maintains the vital nutrients of fertilized egg yolks to help build more lean muscle and decrease muscle loss. For more information, please visit www.myosrens.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those projected or implied in any forward-looking statements. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to those relating to product and customer demand, market acceptance of our products, the ability to create new products through research and development, the successful results of strategic initiatives, the success of our products, including Qurr®, Yolked®, MYOS Canine Muscle Formula®, Physician Muscle Health Formula® and MYOS Enteral Nutrition Formula™, the success of our research and development, the results of the clinical evaluation of Fortetropin® and its effects, the ability to enter into new partnership opportunities and the success of our existing partnerships, the ability to generate revenue and cash flow from sales of our products, the ability to increase our revenue and gross profit margins, the ability to achieve a sustainable, profitable business, the effect of economic conditions, the ability to protect our intellectual property rights, competition from other providers and products, the continued listing of our securities on the Nasdaq Stock Market, risks in product development, our ability to raise capital to fund continuing operations, and other factors discussed from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement for events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made except as required by law.

Investor Relations:

Porter LeVay & Rose

Matthew Abenante, IRC, SVP

Phone: 212-564-4700

Email: MYOS@plrinvest.com

SOURCE MYOS RENS Technology

Related Links

http://www.myosrens.com

