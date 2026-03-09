Myosin Therapeutics Invited to Present at Two South Florida Life Sciences Conferences

JUPITER, Fla., March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Myosin Therapeutics today announced it has been invited to present at two upcoming South Florida life sciences events highlighting emerging biotechnology innovation and regional industry growth. On March 10, the company will participate in the Investival Showcase: South Florida – The Rising Life Science Hub, and on March 24, Myosin will present in the Cornerstone Session: Innovation at BioFlorida's South Florida Life Sciences Showcase. The invitations follow Myosin's continued progress advancing its clinical-stage oncology pipeline and engaging with strategic partners and investors. The company recently also presented at the BioCom California Global Life Science Partnering Conference and the BIO Investor Forum, where it met with investors and potential strategic partners to discuss upcoming clinical milestones.

Courtney Miller, PhD, Chief Executive Officer of Myosin Therapeutics, will present the company's platform and pipeline strategy, including the development of MT-125, a first-in-class dual non-muscle myosin IIA and IIB inhibitor currently in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for glioblastoma (GBM). The company will also participate in partnering discussions and meetings with investors, pharmaceutical companies, and regional life sciences stakeholders during the events.

"We're advancing a new therapeutic approach that drives a selective failure of the physical mechanics of cancer cells, rather than approaches subject to resistance like signaling pathways," said Dr. Miller. "South Florida is rapidly emerging as a hub for biotechnology innovation, and these events bring together investors, entrepreneurs, and life sciences leaders with an international presence. We look forward to discussing our upcoming clinical milestones and the broad oncology potential of our nanomotor-dependency platform."

Myosin Therapeutics is advancing MT-125, a first-in-class inhibitor of NMIIA/IIB designed to disrupt a fundamental mechanical dependency of cancer cells, leading to tumor cell death. The program is currently being evaluated at Mayo Clinic in the Phase 1/2 STAR-GBM trial for newly diagnosed glioblastoma and has both Orphan Drug and Fast Track Designations. Given the fundamental importance of the NMII-targeted cellular mechanics to tumor cells, the company has expanded its pipeline into several other aggressive cancers.

About the Investival Showcase: South Florida – The Rising Life Science Hub

The Investival Showcase: South Florida – The Rising Life Science Hub brings together biotechnology companies, investors, and industry leaders to highlight the region's rapidly expanding life sciences ecosystem. The event features company presentations, panel discussions, and partnering opportunities designed to connect innovative biotech companies with capital providers and strategic partners.

About BioFlorida's South Florida Life Sciences Showcase

BioFlorida's South Florida Life Sciences Showcase convenes biotechnology companies, research institutions, and healthcare innovators from across the region to highlight scientific innovation and emerging companies. The Cornerstone Session: Innovation features selected organizations presenting technologies with the potential to significantly impact patient care and the broader life sciences landscape.

About Myosin Therapeutics

Myosin Therapeutics is a biotechnology company based in Jupiter, Florida, developing first-in-class therapies for oncology and CNS disorders by targeting molecular nanomotor proteins. The company's lead program, MT-125, is being developed to address aggressive, treatment-refractory cancers.

Media Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Myosin Therapeutics Inc.