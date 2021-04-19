MyoStrain® Provides Comprehensive Assessment of Myocardial Deformation to Help Physicians Risk-Stratify Heart Failure Patients for Individualized Cardiac Treatment

MORRISVILLE, N.C., April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new article published in the European Society of Cardiology (ESC) Heart Failure Journal demonstrated MyoStrain's ability to accurately detect and delineate patterns of myocardial dysfunction between heart failure (HF) types and severity.

Results showed that while traditional cardiac indices did not delineate myocardial dysfunction between patients, MyoStrain was able to successfully detect and differentiate myocardial function impairment among the different HF groups and the control group.[1] MyoStrain also detected regional dysfunction occurring along the ventricular septum, even when left-ventricular ejection fraction was preserved, demonstrating MyoStrain's ability to discriminate between impaired and affected segments as they occur regionally throughout the myocardium.[1]

Sebastian Kelle, MD, PhD, FSCMR, Head of Cardiac Imaging at the Berlin Center and the study's primary investigator, commented: "The study highlights the importance of using both longitudinal and circumferential strain to assess myocardial deformation in cardiac patients. This makes MyoStrain a critical tool for physicians to evaluate cardiac patients, as it uses both of these metrics in a single MyoHealth™ risk score. This information may help to guide individualized treatment decisions and potentially mitigate future dysfunction progression by monitoring the functional effects of treatment on the heart over time."

Full access to the publication is available here.

[1] Hashemi, D., et al. (2021) Myocardial deformation assessed among heart failure entities by cardiovascular magnetic resonance imaging. ESC Heart Failure, https://doi.org/10.1002/ehf2.13193

About Myocardial Solutions, Inc.

Myocardial Solutions, Inc. (MSI) is a medical technology company working to transform the cardiac and cancer care continuum. Leveraging more than 400 publications in clinical research and development, MSI's proprietary technology, MyoStrain®, is a 10-minute, non-invasive heart function test providing physicians with sensitive diagnostic markers to support the early assessment and individualized treatment of heart dysfunction. MyoStrain has received FDA-510(k) pre-market clearance, CE-mark certification, and is commercially available in the United States and Europe.

To learn more about MyoStrain, visit myocardialsolutions.com or connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter @myocardialsoln.

