Myotek and Sea Link Name Automotive Lighting Veteran Stephane Vedie CEO

"I am thrilled, honored and challenged to have the opportunity to work with a team of talented people who are so well positioned to serve its customers with speed, creativity, and flexibility." Vedie said. "I am excited to work with such a diverse group of companies to provide premium engineering and manufacturing services to our global automotive partners."

Vedie joins the automotive group after serving as President and CEO of Varroc Lighting Systems since 2016. Earlier, he was named North America CEO of Magneti Marelli, after serving as President and CEO of Magneti Marelli's Automotive Lighting division in North America and France. Vedie has a track record of growth and has extensive experience in building strong teams who consistently deliver superior results to customers and shareholders.

Vedie's appointment as CEO represents a great opportunity for our automotive companies, said Brian McGee, Managing Partner of New Water Capital, the majority shareholder of the automotive group. "We are fortunate to bring onboard a professional with such extensive experience. Stephane's global automotive experience will serve our companies well as he leads them to new heights in revenue growth and operational excellence," McGee said.

About Myotek

Myotek is a leading Tier 1 supplier to the automotive industry as a designer, manufacturer, and supplier of innovative automotive lighting technology. Myotek provides unique solutions, competitive pricing, and aggressive time to market. Myotek has an engineering center in Irvine, California, with manufacturing in Asia and Manistee, Michigan. Myotek has Sales and Service offices in Farmington Hills, Michigan.

About Sea Link

Sea Link is a Tier 2 supplier to the automotive industry specializing in complex die cast, thixomolded, injection molded, and assembled components. Sea Link provides engineering and manufacturing solutions with specialization in lighting and infotainment products. Sea Link headquarters is in Tampa, Florida, with manufacturing operations in Shanghai, China, and Kunshan, China.

About Amptech

Amptech is a manufacturer of printed circuit board assemblies, final assemblies, and LED lighting solutions for the automotive, commercial, and defense industries. Amptech has manufacturing facilities in Manistee, Michigan, and Wampum, Pennsylvania.

About Hicks Plastics

Hicks Plastics is a leading manufacturer of injection molded and vacuum metallized components with manufacturing facilities located in Macomb Township, Michigan, and Knoxville, Tennessee.

CONTACT: Bonnie Osborn

[email protected]

916-212-9110

SOURCE Myotek/Sea Link