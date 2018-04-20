Myovant Sciences and PERIOD. Inc. Launch Partnership Focused on Empowering Women to Elevate the Conversation Around Period Health

In recognition of this partnership, the two organizations are hosting Public Health and PERIOD, a panel with Lynn Seely, M.D., President and CEO of Myovant Sciences, Kathleen Sebelius, a member of Myovant's Board of Directors and former Secretary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), and Ana Langer, M.D., Professor of the Practice of Public Health at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health. The panelists will discuss their groundbreaking work in public health and women's health during the event on April 24, 2018.

"Throughout my career, I have championed and implemented policies that support women's health," said Secretary Sebelius. "While we have made important progress, there is much work left to do. I firmly believe more open discussion around these issues will catalyze future progress. I'm thrilled to join Dr. Seely, Dr. Langer, and the Harvard community for this vital discussion about women's health."

"Myovant and PERIOD share the goal of fostering an empowered community of women. We are both committed to inspiring women to raise their voices in support of the Menstrual Movement," said Dr. Seely. "By educating the public about normal and abnormal menstruation, we hope that women with problematic periods will no longer suffer in silence but, instead, speak openly without embarrassment or shame to seek the help they need."

Public Health and PERIOD will be the first of a college campus speaker series leading up to PERIOD Con 2018, the non-profit organization's second annual conference devoted to engaging and uniting a network of youth leaders and influencers to fight for period equity and serve menstruators in need. The panel also will be the first event on Harvard's campus to focus on period equity in relation to public health.

"It's a dream to work with such influential women in public health," said Nadya Okamoto, Founder and Executive Director of PERIOD and a 20-year-old Harvard sophomore. "We have devoted our work at PERIOD to championing period equity through policy and educational initiatives. That starts with menstruators educating themselves and each other about period health. We are excited to partner with Myovant to help us in our efforts to open up the conversation around periods and elevate the topic of period health to a public health issue."

About PERIOD. Inc.

PERIOD. Inc. based in Portland, OR, was founded in 2014 by Nadya Okamoto, Founder and Executive Director of PERIOD and sophomore at Harvard College. Since its founding, PERIOD has addressed over 220,000 periods through 160+ campus chapters around the world and the global distribution of period products. PERIOD focuses its efforts on serving menstruators in need and fighting for menstrual equity on both a social and systemic level. For more information, please visit www.period.org.

About Myovant Sciences

Myovant Sciences is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing innovative therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases such as heavy menstrual bleeding from uterine fibroids and pain from endometriosis. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.myovant.com.

