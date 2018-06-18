Myovant Sciences to Present at First Annual Roivant Pipeline Day

A live webcast will be available via the Events page under the Investors and Media section of Myovant's website at www.myovant.com. Please connect to the company's website at least 15 minutes prior to the presentation to ensure adequate time for any software download that may be required to listen to the webcast. A replay will also be available at the same location for 30 days following the conference.

Roivant Pipeline Day will be held on Tuesday, July 10, 2018 in New York City. The event will feature presentations, fireside chats, and Q&A sessions from executives across the Roivant family of companies. The event is scheduled to begin at 2:00 p.m. ET and will continue until approximately 5:30 p.m. ET. Due to limited capacity, attendance is by invitation only but a live webcast will be available to interested parties. To request access to the webcast or to learn more about the event, please email pipelineday@roivant.com.

Myovant Sciences is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative therapies for the treatment of women's health and endocrine diseases. Myovant's goal is to be the leading global biopharmaceutical company focused on treating women's health and endocrine diseases in areas of high unmet medical need. Myovant's lead product candidate is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a GnRH receptor antagonist. Myovant has initiated three clinical programs for relugolix consisting of five international Phase 3 clinical trials, two in women with heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids (LIBERTY 1 and 2), two in women with endometriosis-associated pain (SPIRIT 1 and 2), and one in men with advanced prostate cancer (HERO). Myovant is also developing MVT-602, a kisspeptin agonist, for the treatment of female infertility as part of assisted reproduction. Takeda Pharmaceuticals International AG has granted Myovant an exclusive, worldwide license to develop and commercialize relugolix (excluding Japan and certain other Asian countries where Takeda retains exclusive rights) and an exclusive license to develop and commercialize MVT-602 in all countries worldwide. Over time, Myovant intends to expand its development pipeline to include other potential treatments for women's health and endocrine diseases. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.myovant.com.

This press-release contains forward-looking statements, including without limitation, statements related to: Myovant's focus on developing and commercializing innovative therapies for the treatment of women's health and endocrine diseases, and Myovant's intention to expand its development pipeline to include potential treatments for women's health and endocrine diseases in addition to relugolix and MVT-602. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the words "anticipate," "believe," "can," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "likely," "may," "might," "objective," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "to be," "will," "would," or the negative or plural of these words or other similar expressions or variations, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Myovant cannot assure you that the events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or occur and actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors known and unknown that could cause actual results and the timing of certain events to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, those identified herein, and those discussed in the section titled "Risk Factors" set forth in Part I, Item 1A of Myovant's Annual Report on Form 10-K which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on June 7, 2018, and other filings that Myovant makes with the SEC from time to time. These statements are inherently uncertain and investors are cautioned not to unduly rely upon these statements. Except as required by law, Myovant undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements.

