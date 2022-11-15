MyPEAK, Organic Muscle, SRW, and PaleoPro Named Best Companies for Fast-Paced Growth by News7Health

News7Health has named four nutritional supplement and nootropics providers as highly-promising industry disruptors whose anticipated growth is slated to outpace that of their more established competitors and counterparts in the consumer marketplace.

Gerald Thompson, a news editor for News7Health Corp. announced this morning that four particularly entrepreneurial and innovative providers of nutritional supplement products have been named the best in their class based upon their respective consumer reviews and product research conducted by News7Health. Each of the four winning brands has its own particular area of strength, and they each produce and sell a variety of products substantially better in terms of potency, quality and value than the other brands in this crowded industry characterized by a few very dominant participants that are long-standing supplement brands and a large, growing population of small, mostly young companies aggressively competing for market share.

The total consumer market for nutritional supplements and nootropics worldwide is currently at $50.3 billion and is expected to surge past $160.5 billion by 2030 as consumer awareness of the potential health benefits of supplements and nootropics increases fueled by the post-Covid demand for immune-boosting formulations, a burgeoning interest in biohacking, and the growth of the human potential movement.

MyPEAK Supplements offers Brilliance, a vegan nootropic caffeine-free formulation for increased alertness, focus and cognitive enhancement; Organic Muscle provides USDA certified organic pre- and post-workout formulations, as well as a host of other health and fitness supplements; SRW: Science Research Wellness has a line of nutraceuticals which are uniquely active at the cellular level with anti-aging benefits; and Paleo Pro features a line of exceptional and highly-rated New Zealand beef-based collagen boosters and animal protein supplements. ( For Full Version of This Release )

"At News7Health, we are giving consumers the best information regarding health and nutritional supplement products," stated Thompson, "and we will be coming out with more product and company comparisons and ratings soon."

