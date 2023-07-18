myPEAK Supplements Receives Award for Best All-Natural Nutritional Supplement and Nootropic Product Offerings

myPEAK Supplements, Florida-based physician-formulated nootropics, and nutritional supplements supplier, has received the Best All-Natural Nutritional Supplement and Nootropic Product Offerings from Better Nutrition News. The company was honored for its commitment to using pure, organic, vegan-friendly product ingredients and its climate-friendly manufacturing policies and practices.

NEW YORK, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- myPEAK supplements, treating the body and the brain as equal partners in good health, have been recognized by Better Nutrition News with its award for best all-natural nutritional supplement and nootropic product offerings. The company was honored for its production of supplements that lead the field in quality, effectiveness, and overall customer satisfaction. Also praised was the company's commitment to using only pure, organic, vegan-friendly product ingredients and its climate-friendly manufacturing policies. [ See full release. ]

Started by Dr. Bhargav Patel and Urja Shah, two passionate healthcare advocates who share a commitment to environmental and human health, myPEAK now offers a wide array of all-natural supplements and other healthful products. Shah says their first formula, still a best-seller, was myPEAK Wellness , an all-in-one vegan multivitamin with 27 super ingredients.

In the nootropics field, the company leads the way with a supplement called myPEAK Brilliance, specifically formulated to work with the Wellness multivitamin to give users an edge regarding concentration, focus, and the ability to do complex mental tasks.

Other vital supplements designed to work hand-in-glove with Wellness multivitamins are myPEAK PeakBiotic , myPEAK Radiance , and myPEAK DeltaSleep . Physicians formulate each product to help consumers with specific health issues and concerns.

All supplements made by myPEAK are certified vegan, plant-based, and non-GMO. The ingredients are physician formulated, lab tested, cGMP certified, and manufactured in the USA with clinically proven ingredients in an FDA-registered facility.

The supplements made by myPEAK are part of a global vegan supplements market valued at $9.27 billion in 2021, with an annual growth expectation of 10.35 percent through 2030. The increasing popularity of veganism and the perception that plant-based foods are healthier and safer than animal products fuel the market's growth. [ See full release. ]

