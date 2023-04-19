myPEAK Supplements Wins Award for Best Vegan Nutritional and Nootropic Supplement Product Line for 2023

myPEAK Supplements, a Florida-based supplier of physician-formulated nootropics and nutritional supplements, has received the Best Vegan Nutritional and Nootropic Product Line Award for 2023 by Smart Drugs and Supplements , a digital publication. This entrepreneurial enterprise is unique among its peers in its notable focus on pure, organic, vegan-friendly product ingredients, as well as its climate-friendly manufacturing policies and practices.

NEW YORK, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Multi award-winning myPEAK Supplements, a provider of unique vegan nootropics and nutritional supplements, has been honored by Smart Drugs and Supplements as the Best Vegan Nutritional and Nootropic Supplement Product Line for 2023. Suited to the particular nutritional needs of vegan consumers, myPEAK Supplements' physician-formulated products include Wellness (an award-winning comprehensive vegan multivitamin); Brilliance (a caffeine-free nootropic supporting focus and cognitive performance); PeakBiotic (a vegan probiotic and comprehensive gut health supplement), Radiance (a collagen enhancement product for healthier skin, hair, and nails); and DeltaSleep (a non-addictive sleep support supplement). [ See full press release. ]

The global vegan supplements market size was valued at USD 9.27 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 22.11 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.35%. The growing popularity of veganism worldwide is the prominent factor driving the demand for vegan supplements, which will continue to create opportunities for myPEAK Supplements. The continuous usage of vitamins among growing senior populations is boosting market development as well.

The global nootropics market was valued at $4.64 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow to $7.87 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 14.1%. The adoption of vegan nootropics is gaining popularity in the global nootropics market, which will also create new demand for myPEAK Supplements.

myPEAK Supplements demonstrates an exceptional commitment to sustainability through a unique carbon offset program. For each order received, a formula is used to calculate the estimated emissions created by shipping. A portion of the company's revenue is then sent to carbon removal companies, which remove the amount of carbon created by those shipments.

myPEAK Supplements was co-founded by co-CEOs Dr. Bhargav Patel and Urja Shah. Its products are distributed directly to consumers online, via e-commerce retailers, and on a wholesale basis. [ See full release. ]

