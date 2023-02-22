myPEAK SUPPLEMENTS, a fast-growing and innovative provider of customer-acclaimed nutritional supplements, is rated one of the market's best brands by discerning consumers… especially those seeking to achieve peak physical performance, optimum brain health, and healthy aging. Its premier product, myPEAK Wellness, is worth serious consideration as a more comprehensive vegan multivitamin than other competitive supplements, and as a branded product worth carrying.

myPEAK SUPPLEMENTS, a fast-growing and innovative provider of customer-acclaimed nutritional supplements, is rated one of the market's best brands by discerning consumers… especially those seeking to achieve peak physical performance, optimum brain health, and healthy aging. myPEAK Wellness has been recognized by Retailer News Network as the Best New Health Supplement Product in the field of nutritional supplements. Offered by the award-winning company myPEAK SUPPLEMENTS -- which is already well-known for its customer-acclaimed Brilliance nootropic and PeakBiotic for gut health -- myPEAK Wellness delivers a unique formulation superior to those of its competitors.

Rising awareness regarding the health benefits of vitamin supplements is expected to boost the growth of the global vitamin supplements market, creating strong future demand for myPEAK Wellness.

The global vegan supplements market size was valued at $6.3. billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $13.5 billion by 2028, expanding at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2021 to 2028. Across the globe, consumers are turning toward vegetarian or vegan diets, owing to increasing concerns about personal health, the environment, and animal welfare. There has also been a stepping-up in the global transition rate from vegetarians to vegans; in the U.S., the population of vegans climbed from 0.4% to 3.5% in the last two years. Increasing vegetarian and vegan populations across the globe will continue to drive the growth of the market, furthering demand for myPEAK's Wellness product.

myPEAK SUPPLEMENTS is led by co-founders Dr. Bhargav Patel and Urja Shah.

myPEAK Wellness is available to consumers at online and retail outlets. [ See full release ]

