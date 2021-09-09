myPersona Expands Emotional Health Solution for Employers, Announces New Name & Mobile App

Formerly known as HealthPersonas, myPersona has expanded its focus to help employers increase resiliency and emotional wellbeing among their workforce by launching a new version of their mobile app, a digital tool used by employees to connect them with a team of credentialed coaches, or "Guides," educational workshops & webinars, and an expansive "Emotional Health Toolkit." Employers looking to improve the emotional health & happiness of their employees can request a demo of myPersona at www.mypersona.care/workplace.

The proprietary myPersona method for learning about an individual, addressing their current situation, and improving perceptions is based upon years of research and experience. The myPersona program is centered around the patented KnowMe™ assessment, which provides an individualized assessment of a person's psychological needs and whether those needs are being met.

The myPersona method focuses on the way an individual perceives the world and how it affects the way they feel daily. With 24/7 availability of the companion team, live digital sessions with the Guide team, and a library of educational webinars, articles, and blogs to enable people to make changes on their terms. myPersona helps employees feel better about themselves and the world around them.

ABOUT MYPERSONA:

myPersona is an Emotional Health Company. We enable our members to manage and navigate their everyday emotions by providing enhanced self-awareness, emotional support and personal development tools which help create an overall balanced and healthier life. Our mobile app provides instant access to personal insight from our patented assessment and direct human connection to our coaches.

myPersona is currently available for employers and for health plans. In a clinical setting, myPersona uses similar methods to support people with chronic health conditions. If you're a health provider or an employer, visit www.mypersona.care/freetrial to set up a product demo and find out how myPersona can add your organization to their list of successes.

CONTACT:

Lesley Hellow, Director of Accounts

248.705.7302

[email protected]

SOURCE myPersona