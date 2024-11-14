MyPhenome Test Shows Promise in Predicting Weight Gain, Highlighting Need for Early Intervention in Obesity

Mayo Clinic research at ObesityWeek 2024 demonstrates precision medicine's role in transforming obesity prevention.

MENLO PARK, Calif., Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Phenomix Sciences , a precision medicine biotechnology company that brings data intelligence to obesity treatment, announces today the findings from new research conducted at Mayo Clinic and presented at ObesityWeek 2024. For the first time, this early data demonstrates the utility of the MyPhenome test in predicting future weight gain, a key area of obesity care. The study showed participants with abnormal satiation and high gene risk scores experienced 4% greater weight gain after five years.

The study, Gene Risk Score for Satiation Is Associated with Prospective Weight Gain , was presented by Diego Anazco, M.D., research fellow at Mayo Clinic. Over a five-year period, 71 participants with high gene risk scores (GRS) for abnormal satiation as identified by the MyPhenome test gained more weight (8.5% ± 1.6) than those with a low GRS (4.7% ± 1.3 p<0.05). These findings suggest the MyPhenome test's utility in identifying individuals at risk of progressive weight gain and highlighting a need for a targeted early intervention approach in obesity.

"With the continued groundbreaking research from our founders Dr. Acosta and Dr. Camilleri, we know more about the genetics of obesity than ever before," said Mark Bagnall, CEO of Phenomix Sciences. "For the first time, our company is looking beyond weight loss, and helping guide the industry toward early intervention and obesity screening. This approach has the potential to deliver significant economic and clinical benefits. These findings highlight the significant impact precision medicine is having in obesity treatment and we look forward to supporting continued research in this space."

A previous study presented at Digestive Disease Week 2024 demonstrated the clinical utility of the MyPhenome test to predict response to semaglutide and reduce variability in response to this weight loss medication for patients without pre-diabetes or Type 2 diabetes. Led by Andres Acosta, M.D., Ph.D., associate professor at Mayo Clinic and co-founder of Phenomix Sciences, studies have also shown obesity treatments tailored to patients' biological traits and identified through the MyPhenome test are twice as effective as other one-size-fits-all treatments.

