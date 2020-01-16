MyPillow® Inventor Offers Hope To Addicts In New Memoir

"You've been telling us for years that this pillow thing is some kind of 'platform,' and that you're gonna come back here and help us get out of this drug life," Lindell recalled his dealer saying. "Well, we're not gonna let you die on us. You're going to bed. You ain't got no choice."

Lindell's dealer snapped a photo of him at that moment, telling him to one day use it for his book. Readers will see that photo prominently displayed on the cover of What Are the Odds? From Crack Addict to CEO.

Lindell provides a raw, authentic account of his entrepreneurial journey and his battles with crack cocaine and gambling addictions, hardship and failure that he struggled with for decades in his new book, What Are the Odds? From Crack Addict to CEO. In the book's prologue, readers are transported to Mexico as Lindell recounts getting caught up in a late-night cocaine sale gone awry during a vacation. He also shares how a $5 bet made in Las Vegas led to a gambling addiction that lasted for years. Woven throughout the book are themes of a "what are the odds" outlook, as well as hope, and an unwavering spirit to never give up.

"Addiction affects everyone, no matter how many forks you eat with," Lindell said. "There are people everywhere struggling with all kinds of addictions."

Lindell also walks readers through his faith journey, which was central to his recovery and is a core component of his life today. He explains the prayer he made on January 16, 2009 that set him free from the shackles of addiction, enabling him to turn the tide and start building a platform to help others struggling with addiction.

"God, when I wake up, I don't ever want to have the desire for drugs or alcohol again," were the words Lindell used in what he calls his first genuine prayer.

Lindell's name has increasingly become synonymous with MyPillow. What started as a dream has now morphed into a team of 1,500 people who manufacture 60,000 MyPillows each day. The journey was not an easy one. Everyone told Lindell MyPillow would never work and he would never be able to patent his product, but he persevered and never gave up. MyPillow was not Mike's first entrepreneurial adventure. In What Are the Odds? From Crack Addict to CEO, readers experience the same ups and downs Lindell went through when he owned a lunch wagon, a carpet cleaning service and small-town bars. They see what it's like to succeed, fail and not lose sight of what you want.

"In this book, I wanted to use the experiences I've had to bring hope and inspiration to others," Lindell said.

What Are the Odds? From Crack Addict to CEO is now available through mikelindellsbook.com .

About Mike Lindell:

Mike Lindell is the inventor and CEO of MyPillow, Inc. The Minnesota-based company has been in business for more than a decade and sold more than 46 million MyPillows. Lindell started the business in his garage with the help of his family. He is a philanthropist giving millions of dollars to help those in need. Lindell is also an evangelist who does speaking engagements nationwide. His passion has always been for helping people. Lindell is proof that with hard work and faith, you can live your dream. michaeljlindell.com

Media Contact: Michelle Lawless

michelle@mypillow.com

mikelindellsbook.com

SOURCE Mike Lindell

Related Links

https://michaeljlindell.com

