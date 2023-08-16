MyPlanAdvocate Announces Strategic Acquisition of Eversurance

News provided by

MyPlanAdvocate

16 Aug, 2023, 13:00 ET

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MyPlanAdvocate (MPA), a rapidly growing startup in the Medicare brokerage arena with an emphasis on leading-edge technology and analytics, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Eversurance (formerly Crosspointe), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Everquote as of August 1st 2023. This acquisition will allow MPA to expand into the under-65 health insurance market.

"We're extremely excited to welcome the Eversurance staff to the MPA family," stated Kyal Moody, MPA's CEO. "With this acquisition, we're not just adding numbers; we're integrating capabilities that align with MPA's mission, vision, and values. We're confident in our ability to improve the lives of our customers, and with this acquisition, we'll be able to increase the number of lives we positively impact each year."

About MyPlanAdvocate (MPA): 

MPA, an AdirVentures portfolio company, is at the forefront of technological innovations in the Medicare brokerage sector. With its state-of-the-art technology platform, MPA ensures a seamless experience for its customers, making the often-complex world of Medicare navigable and user-friendly.

For any further information or media inquiries, please contact [email protected], 1-844-299-5914. 

SOURCE MyPlanAdvocate

